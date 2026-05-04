Trump Posts Bonkers Memes Slamming Political Foes From ‘Traitor’ Obama to Powell In a Dumpster

President Donald Trump went on a social media spree on Monday afternoon that included posting memes of “traitor” ex-President Barack Obama bowing before Iran’s Ayatollah and outgoing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell falling into a dumpster.

The commander-in-chief posted the pictures of his political enemies on Truth Social.

His first post was a three-part meme that showed a triumphant Trump raising his fist alongside a kneeling ex-President Joe Biden donning a mask and Obama bowing.

That picture said “LEADERS LEAD” above Trump, followed by “COWARDS KNEEL” under Biden and “TRAITORS BOW” under Obama. You can see that post below:

Trump’s post obviously refers to his past criticism of the nuclear deal the Obama Administration made with Iran.

“If I didn’t terminate Obama’s horrible that he made, the Iran nuclear deal, you would have had a nuclear war four years ago,” Trump said last month. “You would have had nuclear holocaust.”

He followed that post up seven minutes later with his meme about Powell, whom Trump has branded “Too Late” and repeatedly mocked for not acting swiftly enough in his view to lower rates. That post appeared to an artificially intelligence-generated image of Powell being dropped into a giant dumpster.

“‘Too Late’ is a DISASTER for America! Interest Rates too high!” Trump captioned the picture.

Beyond bashing Powell on interest rates, Trump has criticized him for spending way too much dough on the multi-year renovation of the Fed building.

Trump late last year said he was aiming to sue Powell because the cost was north of $4 billion — about $1.5 billion more than projected. The Justice Department launched a criminal investigation into Powell weeks later; Powell said he was being targeted as a “consequence” for not adhering to the president’s demands to lower rates.

The DOJ dropped the probe last week, but U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said on Sunday she had not completely closed the book on investigating Powell further.

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