‘We Cannot Let This Be the Last Word’: Biden Declares SCOTUS Affirmative Action Ruling ‘Cannot Change What America Stands for’

Joe Biden expressed his strong disagreement with the Supreme Court’s determination that considering race in the students’ admissions process is a violation of the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection clause.

The president spoke from the White House on Thursday to address the Supreme Court’s decision in Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College. The 6-3 decision effectively banned affirmative action by ruling that race can no longer be factored into college admissions.

In his remarks, Biden referred to the past judicial precedent in favor of affirmative action, and he also spoke of the ongoing need to address America’s disparities connected to race. He concurred with dissenting Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson that the ruling marks the rollback of “decades of precedent and momentous progress.”

Arguing that America is strengthened with diversity and increased levels of opportunity, Biden said “I believe our colleges are stronger when they are racially diverse. Our nation is stronger because we are tapping into the full range of talent in this nation.”

“I also believe that while talent, creativity, and hard work are everywhere across this country, not equal opportunity. It is not everywhere across this country,” Biden said. “We cannot let this decision be the last word. While the court can render a decision, it cannot change what America stands for.”

Biden continued his speech by offering suggestions for how colleges can specifically deal with the ruling.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com