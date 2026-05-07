Trump Posts AI Photo of ‘Sleepy Joe’ Biden Conked Out at Desk With Dem Officials and Coke-Snorting Hunter

President Donald Trump got up bright and early to troll Democrats on social media Thursday morning.

Trump posted an early morning A.I.-generated meme of former President Joe Biden asleep at the Oval Office desk in his striped pajamas, and surrounded by several prominent Democrats who look like they’re up to no good.

As the former president snoozes, a depiction of Barack Obama is seen over Biden’s right shoulder holding a box marked “AUTOPEN.”

Over his left shoulder, a depiction of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gives an evil scowl as another woman uses a pen to sign Biden’s name to a document on the desk in front of him.

The most jarring A.I. image is of the former president’s son Hunter Biden snorting a white substance off the same desk, across from a pint of melting ice cream.

“A highly accurate depiction of the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration. Tremendous damage done but, WE’RE BACK!!!” Trump wrote.

An hour later, Trump posted a photo of a gold statue of himself that was installed last month at Trump’s Doral golf course, and which has been compared to a statue of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Il.

“The Real Deal – GOLD – At Doral in Miami. Put there by great American Patriots!!!” Trump wrote.

The statue, forged in bronze and covered in gold leaf was created by Ohio-based artist Alan Cottrill, who said his original version was “very lifelike,” but the crypto investors paying for it asked him to improve “the look of the nearly 80-year-old president.”

“The crypto guys said I had to get rid of some of the turkey neck. I had to thin him down,” Cottrill said.

An hour after that post, Trump posted an image of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) calling for “Maximum Warfare” juxtaposed with a photo of alleged White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooter Cole Tomas Allen sprinting toward the Washington Hilton ballroom.

“This lunatic, Hakeem ‘Low IQ’ Jeffries, should be charged with INCITING VIOLENCE!” Trump wrote. “The Radical Left Democrats actually want to Destroy our Country.”

Immediately after the WHCD, Trump praised the unity he witnessed after the shooting, but soon went back to attacking Democrats for inciting political violence.

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