Andrew Giuliani Hit in Face With a Flower Pot in NYC After Intervening in Fight

New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani (R) was hit in the face with a flower pot after intervening in a fight he witnessed near Penn Station.

Giuliani, the son of former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani, told the New York Post that he saw a violent confrontation last Saturday as he was walking to a meeting with the president of the New York Young Republicans.

“I got between the two of them,” Giuliani told the Post. “He had a flower pot. I think it was intended for her but it hit me on the left side of the face. Thankfully it was a plastic pot and not a clay pot. The soil mostly hit me. But I wan’t expecting it. It was a little bit of a shock.”

According to Giuliani, he heard the woman scream “you leave me no money bitch” and the man threaten to “beat the shit” out of him when he started calling 911.

A police report was filed but no arrests have been made, an NYPD spokesperson told the Post.

Giuliani tweeted in response to the article on Saturday, encouraging anyone who witnesses or is in an abusive relationship to get help.

If there’s anyone you know or see in an abusive relationship, please urge them to get help and let them know there is light at the end of the tunnel! https://t.co/WVHZwUg6R1 — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) January 15, 2022

