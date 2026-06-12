Spencer Pratt Alleges Arson After Fire at Crystals Company Office: ‘No Accident’

A fire at Spencer Pratt’s Pacific Palisades business is being investigated by authorities after the reality TV personality and former Los Angeles mayoral candidate claimed the blaze was “no accident” and suggested it may have been politically motivated.

Multiple fire crews responded Thursday to the fire at the Highlands Circle complex, which houses an office used by Pratt’s crystals company. The Los Angeles Fire Department’s Arson Unit was later notified.

Officials have not determined a cause, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Pratt, however, insisted in comment to The California Post on Friday that the fire was “no accident.”

“I want to be careful to not compromise an arson investigation, but this incident is very suspicious,” Pratt told the newspaper. “I will wait for the investigators to make public the details, but this was no accident, and the timing of this… on the heels of all of the contentious election tomfoolery of the last two weeks, it is very suspect, indeed.”

Thanking the LAFD, he continued: “There are many unscrupulous people in this city who will stop at nothing to silence people who expose the corruption that has overrun our city.”

“This fire was not an accident, and it would not surprise me in the least if this were a reprisal for my work in opposing [Mayor] Karen Bass and [City Councilmember] Nithya Raman, and having the audacity as a civilian to try and do my civic duty and improve our broken city,” he added.

The office is housed in a building that survived the devastating Palisades Fire earlier this year and was undergoing renovations when the latest blaze broke out.

Pratt became an outspoken critic of Los Angeles’ political leadership during his failed mayoral bid, which he launched after losing his home in the Palisades Fire of January 2025.

After Pratt lost his place in the election, President Donald Trump unloaded on California’s election process as “rigged” in an impromptu on-air call to Fox & Friends and demanded that congressional Republicans pass voter ID legislation.

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