BREAKING: Accused White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooter Pleads Not Guilty to All 4 Charges, Including Attempted Assassination of Trump

Cole Allen pleaded not guilty to all four charges against him on Monday after he was charged with attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner last month.

Allen, who is accused of rushing past security and discharging a firearm in an attempt to assassinate Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, pleaded not guilty to the attempted assassination charge, as well charges for assaulting a law enforcement officer, discharging a weapon, and transporting a firearm across state lines to commit a felony.

According to the Department of Justice, just before the shooting, Allen “sent an email to members of his family and a former employer explaining the actions he was about to take.”

Allen allegedly signed his email with the nickname, “Friendly Federal Assassin” next to his real name.

The suspect also allegedly authored a manifesto in which he criticized the level of security at the event, writing, “What the hell is the Secret Service doing?” and “This level of incompetence is insane.”

“The evidence is abundantly clear: Cole Tomas Allen traveled to Washington D.C. for the purpose of assassinating President Trump and targeting members of the Trump administration,” said FBI Director Kash Patel in a statement after Allen was charged. “Thanks to the heroic actions of our brave law enforcement partners who acted quickly and professionally, Allen did not succeed – and now, he will be held fully accountable.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

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