FBI Raids Office of Virginia Democrat Who Spearheaded Redistricting Efforts

The FBI has raided the office of an influential Virginia Democratic legislator, along with a cannabis dispensary she co-owns, as part of a corruption probe, reported Fox News on Wednesday.

Virginia State Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas (D) was a key force behind the recent redistricting initiative that was backed by Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D). After securing a narrow win at the ballot box last month, Virginia’s congressional districts will be redrawn in a way that is expected to favor Democrats and net them four seats in the upcoming midterms.

According to Fox News congressional correspondent Bill Melugin, federal law enforcement sources said this was in connect “in connection to a major corruption probe” and “illegal marijuana sale probe,” with multiple search warrants authorized by a federal judge to be executed at Lucas’ senate office and a cannabis dispensary next door that she co-owns. Three people so far have been detained, Fox News reported.

BREAKING: @FoxNews is on scene in Portsmouth, VA where the FBI is raiding the office of Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore L Louise Lucas, a Democrat and close ally of VA Governor Spanberger. Fed law enforcement sources tell FOX this is in connection to a major corruption… pic.twitter.com/khN5fwt1Le — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 6, 2026

Fox News correspondent Alex Hogan reported on the scene outside Lucas’ office in Portsmouth, Virginia Wednesday that the court had authorized search warrants at “more than ten locations across the state” and she had observed them taking out “boxes of documents.”

Lucas was there while her office was being raided and Hogan asked her, “Anything that you can say about what they are doing?”

“I don’t know what’s going on,” Lucas replied. “I’m just going to wait until they tell me.”

Several other reporters questioned how Fox News had been tipped off about the raid on Lucas’ office, noting that official Department of Justice policy required high-level approval to provide advance notice to media.

How did Fox News get someone live on the scene of a raid in Portsmouth? Do you all have an office in Portsmouth? https://t.co/HpUJsaIhey — Tim Miller (@Timodc) May 6, 2026

i will say. some pretty remarkable instincts by Fox News to have its London correspondent placed in Portsmouth, Virginia right in time for the FBI raid of Louise Lucas — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 6, 2026

Per the Dept of Justice’s official Justice manual … Any “advance” warning of a raid to media (FOX News) required high-level approval https://t.co/cRQcZIxkNZ pic.twitter.com/0oyBrXK4fK — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) May 6, 2026

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