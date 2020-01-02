A former Libertarian Party politician who made headlines for speaking at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville and drinking goat’s blood during a pagan ceremony was arrested on Monday for allegedly kidnapping his wife at gunpoint.

According to the Daily Beast, Augustus Invictus was arrested “on counts of kidnapping, aggravated domestic violence, and possession of a firearm during a crime,” and the “incident began in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Dec. 12, when he allegedly put a gun to his wife’s head and forced her to travel to Florida with him.”

“She was later able to escape back to South Carolina, where she spoke with police,” the Daily Beast reported.

His wife told police that “Augustus held a gun to her head and forced her to go with him to Jacksonville, FL,” which “took place in the presence of their children,” before she “was able to separate herself from her husband and escape back to Rock Hill with their children.”

Invictus has previously been accused of violence, including holding a gun to a roommate and allegedly abusing an ex-girlfriend, who claimed Invictus beat and threatened to shoot her.

In 2015, while running for Senate in Florida as a Libertarian, Invictus made headlines for sacrificing a goat and drinking its blood as part of a pagan religious ceremony.

“I did sacrifice a goat. I know that’s probably a quibble in the mind of most Americans,” he admitted in an interview. “I sacrificed an animal to the god of the wilderness… Yes, I drank the goat’s blood.”

Invictus again found himself at the center of controversy in August 2017 after speaking at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where counter-protester Heather Heyer was ran over and killed by a white supremacist.

