Bondi Says Ghislaine Maxwell ‘Should Die in Prison’ Because She’s a ‘Monster’ Just Like Epstein

On Wednesday, the transcript of former Attorney General Pam Bondi’s interview with the House Oversight Committee was released, and she had a blunt reply when asked about Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and accomplice of deceased child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein — as well as repeatedly attempting to shift the blame to her former deputy attorney general.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted of one count of sex trafficking a minor, one count of transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three counts of conspiracy. Multiple victims testified at Maxwell’s trial about how she not only recruited young women and underage girls to have sex with Epstein and other older men, but that Maxwell also sometimes assaulted them herself.

Last year, Maxwell spoke with then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for two days in Tallahassee, Florida, at the maximum-security federal women’s prison where she was previously held. Shortly after she met with Blanche, she was transferred to Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Bryan, Texas, a minimum-security facility that is not commonly used to house inmates convicted of crimes as serious as Maxwell’s. The move to this “cushy prison camp” was sharply criticized by some of Epstein and Maxwell’s victims.

The ongoing furor over the Epstein files, including the perceived favorable treatment granted to Maxwell and chatter that President Donald Trump was considering pardoning her, has been a continual source of criticism for the president and his administration, and is widely viewed as a major reason for Bondi’s ouster.

Bondi’s appearance before the House Oversight Committee on May 29 was itself the subject of controversy. She was originally served with a subpoena from the committee and expected to sit for a deposition under oath about the DOJ’s botched and chaotic rollout of the Epstein files. But after she left the DOJ in April, the agency said she was no longer subject to the subpoena and would not be appearing.

This kicked off negotiations between Republicans and Democrats on the committee that ended with them deciding to bring her in for an unsworn interview, and to not allow videotaping, only a transcript to be released to the public.

Numerous Democrats on the committee still publicly lambasted the decision to allow her to speak without first making her be sworn in, and afterwards accused Bondi of attempting to “push all of the investigation — and the blame” on Blanche. Bondi denied the accusation at the time, but the transcript tells a different story.

Bondi repeatedly mentioned her former second-in-command by name and claimed he was in charge of the Epstein matter and the handling of the files.

When Bondi was asked what her role was in carrying out the legislation that required DOJ to release the Epstein files, she replied, “Todd Blanche supervised that entire process.”

“He was leading the Epstein matter and the release of everything from the beginning,” Bondi said later in the interview. “Todd Blanche oversaw the entire investigation, and he has made multiple statements and done multiple interviews regarding that.”

Overall, Blanche is mentioned about 100 times in the transcript (“Blanche” appears 96 times, “Todd Blanche” appears 38 times, “deputy attorney general” appears 48 times).

Bondi also claimed to not know why Maxwell was transferred to the low-security prison in Texas last August after her interview with Blanche, saying she “read about it in the newspaper, or online, after it happened” and “had nothing to do with that.”

“I had nothing to do with that,” Bondi continued. “I don’t want to speculate, but I believe it was for security reasons. You’d have to ask the Bureau of Prisons that question.”

She denied knowing if Maxwell’s transfer “had anything to do with her participating in the interview with Todd Blanche,” saying, “I have no knowledge of that. Again, I found out about it after the transfer when it became public.”

Bondi was also asked directly about the rumors that Trump was considering pardoning Maxwell by Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN):

EMMER: Attorney General Bondi, do you believe that Ghislaine Maxwell should receive a pardon? BONDI: No. I believe she should die in prison. EMMER: Why? BONDI: She was a monster, just like Jeffrey Epstein. She recruited these young women to a life of prostitution and abuse. And I often think the women that do that are just as bad, if not worse, than the men, because she participated in it.

Read the full transcript of Bondi’s interview here.

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