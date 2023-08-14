CNN Legal Analyst Says Trump ‘Absolutely’ Committed ‘Straight-Up Witness Tampering’ With Social Media Post

CNN chief legal analyst Elie Honig argued that Donald Trump engaged in witness tampering when he said a former Republican official in Georgia should not testify as part of a grand jury.

Former Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan is regarded as a key witness in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into Trump over his effort to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. The ex-president falsely claimed the election was rigged against him. Trump pressured officials in multiple states – including Georgia – in a failed attempt at remaining in the White House.

On Monday morning, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform to say Duncan “shouldn’t” testify:

I am reading reports that failed former Lt. Governor of Georgia, Jeff Duncan, [sic] will be testifying before the Fulton County Grand Jury. He shouldn’t. I barely know him but he was, right from the beginning of this Witch Hunt, a nasty disaster for those looking into the Election Fraud that took place in Georgia. He refused having a Special Session to find out what went on, became very unpopular with Republicans (I refused to endorse him!), and fought the TRUTH all the way. A loser, he went to FNCNN!

During The Lead, host Jake Tapper asked Honig if the post constitutes tampering.

“Is that witness intimidation,” he inquired. “Is that witness tampering, do you think?”

“Absolutely, yes, in my view,” Honig replied. “I don’t see any gray area here. If you look at Georgia law on witness intimidation and witness tampering, it says any attempt to influence or intimidate someone in order to try to influence their testimony or convince them not to testify. This to me is right down the middle.”

Honig noted that Duncan is now an on-air commentator for CNN.

“The question is, what is the intent by the actor?” he continued. If Donald Trump had texted that exact same message to Geoff Duncan, there would be no question. And the fact he put it out on Truth Social, to me, makes no difference. I think this is straight-up witness tampering, witness intimidation.”

Tapper asked if Trump could face consequences over the post.

“If I’m at the prosecutor’s office right now, I’m thinking hard about, do we need to add this into the indictment?” Honig answered. “It doesn’t take long to put it in front of a grand jury. You read the Truth Social [post], and you say, ‘Look, it’s up to you to decide the intent here.'”

Watch above via CNN.

