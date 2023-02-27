FBI Arrests Jan. 6 Rioter Known as The ‘Sedition Panda’

The FBI arrested a Jan. 6 rioter who allegedly breached the Capitol while wearing a costume panda head.

The rioter, Jesse James Rumson, was arrested in Florida according to court documents obtained by NBC News, and charged with multiple offenses — including impeding, resisting, assaulting an officer, engaging in violence, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Photos and videos showing a man wearing a panda head during the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol had gone viral in the aftermath of the riots, earning him the nickname “Sedition Panda.”

The footage from Jan. 6 shows Rumson entering the Capitol building through the fire escape right after it was breached by the rioting crowd and approaching police officers.

Here's footage from a Jan. 6 trial of what that break-in by the Senate Parliamentarian's office looked like from the inside: pic.twitter.com/BTBjH3LmIw — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 1, 2022

Rumson was identified by the FBI as the man with the panda head because he was taking it on and off during the riot, as shown in photo and video footage, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit alleged Rumson stayed less than 15 minutes in the building. Upon exiting the video showed him hyping up the crowd by yelling “get a ram.”

Additionally, the affidavit stated that Rumson assaulted a police officer by grabbing his face shield.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested and charged for their involvement in the Capitol riot.

