Former Trump Official Calls Mugshot ‘Tragic,’ Says Bad Lawyers ‘Led Him Astray’

Marc Short, who served as former President Donald Trump’s director of legislative affairs, said his “tragic” mugshot was the result of “bad counsel” from lawyers Trump sought out.

Short was later chief of staff to then-Vice President Mike Pence, with whose presidential campaign he currently serves as an adviser.

During Friday’s edition of The Lead, host Jake Tapper asked Short for his reaction to Trump’s mugshot taken last week at the Fulton County Jail. Trump was indicted over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.

“What is it like to see that photo?” Tapper inquired.

Short responded:

I think it’s sad. I think it’s tragic, Jake. I think that I’m very proud of the four years of record. And I think that the president was great to me and great to my family. So, I don’t think there’s any celebration. I do think that the events of January 6 were tragic and certainly avoidable. And I think that the president got a lot of bad counsel – in many cases, counsel he sought out that I think led him astray. And I think that ultimately asking the vice president to sort of put aside the Constitution is a huge violation of your most important oath to the American people, to protect and defend the Constitution.

After losing the 2020 election, Trump attempted various schemes in a vain attempt to remain in the White House. Central to his efforts was insisting that Pence, as presiding officer over the results in Congress, had the authority to reject them. When Pence refused, an angry mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

The former president is also under indictment in federal court due to his attempts to overturn the election in Georgia and in other states he lost. He also cases criminal charges in federal court and in New York.

