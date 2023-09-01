Ramaswamy Boasts To Glenn Beck He Knows Bible Better Than ‘Christian Friends’ And Shares ‘Same Value Sets’: ‘There Are Many Branches Of Hinduism’

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy boasted that he had read the Bible “more closely” than his “Christian friends” during an interview with The Blaze’s Glenn Beck on Friday.

“You say you believe in the same one God, but that’s not Hindu,” asserted Beck before Ramaswamy dove into a theological explanation of both his own and Christian beliefs, drawing attention to the similarities between the two.

“So, Glenn, what I’ve said is we share the same values set in common. My faith is there is one true God and yes, that is Hindu. There’s many branches of Hinduism, Catholicism, evangelical Christians in the Christian tradition, there are many branches of Hinduism. The one I have been raised in — it is the widespread mainstream view — is one true God. That’s my worldview,” explained Ramaswamy.

“But more importantly,” he said, “this is a Judeo-Christian nation founded in Judeo-Christian principles, This is a fact of history. I think we need a commander in chief who shares those values in common.”

“And as somebody who has been educated in Christian high school, has, if I may say, Glenn, myself, read the Bible more closely than most of my Christian friends, I can say with certitude that we share the same values set in common of sacrifice, of duty, of a belief that God put each of us here for a reason,” he assured Beck.

Ramaswamy continued:

That we’re here for a purpose, that there’s more to life than just the aimless passage of time. Think about the common thread from the Old Testament to the new. God told Abraham to sacrifice his son Isaac. He didn’t make him follow through with it. In the New Testament, God sacrificed his own son. That value of sacrifice that is woven into the fabric of this country. It is woven into my own upbringing and value set. The same values we raise our two sons in. And I think, Glenn, especially because I’m a little bit different, I’m a little younger. I’m the youngest candidate to run. I’m of a different generation. Yes, I’m of a different faith, nominally. I think I’m in a better position to defend religious liberty, to actually make concepts like faith and patriotism and hard work and family cool again, actually, for the next generation of Americans. I take that responsibility seriously. So, no, I’m not qualified to run for pastor. I can’t. That wouldn’t make any sense. But when I’m running for commander-in-chief, the question is, do we share the same values set that this nation was founded on? In my case, the answer is yes.

Watch above via Glenn Beck on X.

