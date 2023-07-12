Inmate Who Almost Killed Larry Nassar Reportedly Gives Motive

The inmate who stabbed convicted rapist and pedophile Larry Nassar multiple times, almost killing him, has revealed his motive, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The disgraced former sports doctor was stabbed by another inmate over the weekend with a makeshift knife in his neck, chest, and back before other inmates were able to rescue him at the United States Penitentiary, Coleman.

Prison officials claim the responding correction officers performed life-saving measures on Nassar before he was taken to the hospital where he remains in stable condition with a collapsed lung.

The incident was the second time Nassar has been physically attacked in prison. Nassar will likely remain in jail for the rest of his life after sexually abusing U.S. olympic gymnasts for decades and possessing child pornography.

However, Shane McMillan, the inmate who attacked Nassar, revealed that he did so because the former doctor made lewd comments while they were watching a tennis match, sources told the AP:

McMillan, 49, told prison workers that he attacked Nassar after the sexually abusive ex-U.S. gymnastics team doctor made a comment about wanting to see girls playing in the Wimbledon women’s match, the person said. The person was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack or the ongoing investigation and did so on condition anonymity.

Court documents reviewed by the AP indicate that McMillian has a history of violence while in prison. In 2006, he was convicted for assaulting a guard at a prison in Louisiana and in 2011 McMillan attempted to stab another inmate to death while in custody at the Federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado.

