John Bolton Checks Trump Lawyer For ‘Admitting’ Trump Tried to Stop Elector Vote Counting: ‘You Gotta Watch Going On TV!’

Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton cautioned Trump lawyer John Lauro after he seemed to make incriminatory comments about his client, saying, “You gotta watch going on TV when you’re representing a defendant in as much trouble as Trump is.”

Bolton appeared on CNN Friday with a truly amazed John Berman.

“Mr. Ambassador, in addition to the comments from John Lauro you just quoted, John Lauro also said overnight, he said, ‘Yes, Donald Trump asked Mike Pence to pause the counting of the electoral votes so that it could go back to the state legislature.’ The defense lawyer just said that! He just said that that’s what Trump asked Mike Pence to do. By saying that, are you saying that he’s admitting to what you consider to be the most compelling case here?” Berman asked.

“Yeah, as they say, you know, anything that you say can and will be used against you, including when it’s your lawyer saying it,” Bolton replied. He continued:

You gotta watch going on TV when you’re representing a defendant in as much trouble as Trump is. I think they’re going to have a very hard time. I think this could be quite a dramatic confrontation if the prosecution calls Mike Pence to the stand, which I assume they would, and the vice president repeats what he’s apparently said to the grand jury. That is one reason I think this part of the case is so strong. Vice President Pence is a man of integrity, I think that is perfectly obvious. And you can say, “well, it’s he said, he said.” If it’s Mike Pence against Donald Trump, I think almost any jury in this county will know who’s telling the truth.

On Thursday night’s Ingraham Angle on Fox News, Lauro said, “What President Trump said is, ‘Let’s go with option D.’ Let’s just halt, let’s just pause the voting and allow the state legislatures to take one last look and make a determination as to whether or not the elections were handled fairly. That’s constitutional law. That’s not an issue of criminal activity.”

Lauro later told Newsweek, “My comments were consistent with the facts that are already in the public record, and by no means constitute any admission.”

