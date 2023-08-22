‘Mark Was a Ringleader’: Pence Adviser Says Meadows Was ‘Central To’ Scheme To Overturn 2020 Election

Marc Short, who served as chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence, called Mark Meadows a “ringleader” in the attempt to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.

Meadows was indicted in Fulton County last week with 18 others – including presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump – over their efforts to subvert the election in Georgia. Meadows, who served as Trump’s chief of staff, is already cooperated in the federal case against Trump, who was indicted earlier this month in Washington, D.C.

Short, who currently serves as an adviser to Pence’s presidential campaign, appeared on Tuesday’s CNN Primetime.

“Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, is maneuvering all of these different ways to avoid some legal jeopardy as it relates to all of this, and he is cooperating on the federal side, but trying to move the case in Georgia to the federal system,” host Abby Phillip said. “But I wonder, do you think that Meadows should face any consequences for his role in what transpired in the lead-up to January 6th?”

“I don’t think any of us relish witnessing what’s happening with these people that we worked with,” Short responded. “I think that, in your last panel, I think it’s fair to say that, you know, Mark was a ringleader of much of the events that happened around January 6th. He was somebody who, the president sought to find additional attorneys who gave advice different than the White House counsel, and it was very central to the events that happened on that day.”

He went on to say, “There were a lot of conversations leading up to this, and Mark was central to pulling together many of those who were, I think, whispering falsehoods into the president’s ear.”

Despite the Georgia indictment and three others he faces, Trump is far ahead of the GOP presidential field.

Watch above via CNN.

