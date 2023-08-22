House Republican Says Move To Oust McCarthy ‘Inevitable’ If Speaker Works With Democrats On Shutdown Deal

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) said Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) hold on power in the House will be imperiled if he does not grant the demands of hard-right Republicans in the chamber ahead of a potential government shutdown.

The federal government is funded through Sept. 30. If the Biden administration, the Democratic-controlled Senate, and the Republican-controlled House do not agree on legislation to fund the government before Oct. 1, the government will shut down until they do.

Historically, congressional Republicans have sought to use looming shutdowns as leverage while negotiating with Democratic presidents.

Appearing on Steve Bannon’s War Room on Tuesday, Jackson had a warning for McCarthy, who earlier this year reached a deal to raise the debt ceiling, which limits the amount of money the federal government may owe. More Democrats voted for the measure than Republicans. The agreement infuriated many conservatives, who said McCarthy did not get enough in return.

“McCarthy’s gonna have to listen to people on the right, or else he’s gonna have to rely on the Democrats to pass this,” Jackson said. “But I’m telling you, if that happens, I mean, it’s gonna be detrimental to leadership in the House if they blow off the concerns of the– of people like myself and the Freedom Caucus and some of the other people on the right that are making reasonable demands in this process. It’s gonna be a problem.”

Bannon asked whether in that case, some House Republicans would seek a motion to vacate the chair, which would trigger a vote to oust McCarthy.

“Are you prepared to then move on a motion to vacate to remove McCarthy as speaker?” he inquired.

“Steve, I’m gonna be honest with you,” Jackson began. I think that that’s inevitable if we continue to rely on the Democrats to pass these important– this important legislation that’s coming out of the House.”

Watch above via Right Side Broadcasting Network.

