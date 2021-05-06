Jacob Wohl, the scheming anti-wunderkind whose grossly incompetent exploits have drawn scorn and mockery, may be in yet more trouble.

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Thursday that the state is seeking to join an existing action against Wohl and his similarly bungling tag team partner-in-ineptitude, Jack Burkman, over a robocall scheme designed “to suppress Black voters ahead of the 2020 election.” That action has been brought by a civil rights organization in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Wohl and Burkman are already facing charges in Michigan and Ohio in connection with the robocalls. They are accused of contacting some 85,000 voters in urban areas across the country and providing them with false information about voting. The calls were intended to discourage people from voting via mail by spreading lies about arrest warrants, debt collection, and “mandatory vaccines.”

Here is the text of the robocall, which incredibly mentions (i.e., implicates) Wohl and Burkman by name:

Hi, this is Tamika Taylor from Project 1599, the civil rights organization founded by Jack Burman [sic] and Jacob Wohl. Mail-in voting sounds great, but did you know that if you vote by mail, your personal information will be part of a public database that will be used by police departments to track down old warrants and be used by credit card companies to collect outstanding debts? The CDC is even pushing to use records for mail-in voting to track people for mandatory vaccines. Don’t be finessed into giving your private information to the man, stay home safe and beware of vote by mail.

James says about 5,500 New Yorkers received the call and that her office is seeking a penalty of $500 per call from the defendants, or about $2.75 million.

In Michigan, Wohl and Burkman were each arraigned on four counts in October, including voter intimidation and conspiracy to violate election law. The following month, the not-so dynamic duo was arraigned in Ohio on eight counts of telecommunications fraud and seven counts of bribery.

Wohl, 23, has also notably attempted and spectacularly failed to frame various notable political figures, such as Robert Mueller, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

