‘Go Cougars!’: Elizabeth Warren Trolls Jacob Wohl and Fellow Smear Merchant For Weird Press Conference

By Charlie NashOct 3rd, 2019, 5:08 pm

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) trolled smear merchant duo Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman after they held a press conference on Thursday that accused the senator of being a “cougar.”

Following the conference, which featured a ridiculous tale about Warren having a BDSM threesome with two students, Warren posted the logo of the Houston Cougars on Twitter.

“It’s always a good day to be reminded that I got where I am because a great education was available for $50 a semester at the University of Houston (go Cougars!),” commented Warren. “We need to cancel student debt and make college free for everyone who wants it.”

During Wohl and Burkman’s conference, a man showed off a scar on his back which he claimed was from a BDSM encounter with Warren. This, however, was almost instantly debunked by an old 2016 photo on the man’s Instagram page, where he had mentioned that the scar came from a swing chain he was taking down.

Wohl and Burkman have become notorious for spreading lies about opposing political figures, most notably Robert Mueller and Pete Buttigieg, both of whom he tried to smear with fake sex scandals.

Wohl, who is banned from Twitter, has also reportedly sent fake threats to himself, and last month, he was charged with a felony.

