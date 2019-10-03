2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) trolled smear merchant duo Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman after they held a press conference on Thursday that accused the senator of being a “cougar.”

Today’s Jacob Wohl press conference topic: pic.twitter.com/48cSCHlrpw — Will Sommer (@willsommer) October 3, 2019

Following the conference, which featured a ridiculous tale about Warren having a BDSM threesome with two students, Warren posted the logo of the Houston Cougars on Twitter.

“It’s always a good day to be reminded that I got where I am because a great education was available for $50 a semester at the University of Houston (go Cougars!),” commented Warren. “We need to cancel student debt and make college free for everyone who wants it.”

It's always a good day to be reminded that I got where I am because a great education was available for $50 a semester at the University of Houston (go Cougars!). We need to cancel student debt and make college free for everyone who wants it. pic.twitter.com/fHasLm0j9P — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 3, 2019

During Wohl and Burkman’s conference, a man showed off a scar on his back which he claimed was from a BDSM encounter with Warren. This, however, was almost instantly debunked by an old 2016 photo on the man’s Instagram page, where he had mentioned that the scar came from a swing chain he was taking down.

The patsy in Jacob Wohl's latest sex smear says he got a scar from a sexcapade with Elizabeth Warren. His Insta shows something else. pic.twitter.com/fK5HPJT3HX — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) October 3, 2019

Wohl and Burkman have become notorious for spreading lies about opposing political figures, most notably Robert Mueller and Pete Buttigieg, both of whom he tried to smear with fake sex scandals.

Wohl, who is banned from Twitter, has also reportedly sent fake threats to himself, and last month, he was charged with a felony.

Twitter applauded:

This is an A+ troll. https://t.co/4SMmhrVSQP — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 3, 2019

This tweet will end up in a case study of how to run a good campaign social media account. https://t.co/xhwaeiRXV9 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 3, 2019

Now THIS is how you subtweet a dipshit like Jacob Wohl. I love you #ElizabethWarren. I truly love you. https://t.co/SS15oFg7pF — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 3, 2019

Never trust a politician without a sense of humor. https://t.co/9EPDh5oWb5 — Yoni Appelbaum (@YAppelbaum) October 3, 2019

I just got this. I’m slow. Freaking hilarious. https://t.co/2UNlt4TF4f — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 3, 2019

ELIZABETH WARREN, RUN ME OVER WITH A TRACTOR — Erin skeleton container Ryan (@morninggloria) October 3, 2019

This is the Mona Lisa of politician tweets. Bravo. https://t.co/p02TslUb0d — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) October 3, 2019

this dunk is actually a worse fate than prison for jacob https://t.co/ngkymMTwEG — kilgore trout will be the hero (@KT_So_It_Goes) October 3, 2019

