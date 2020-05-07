A woman who previously accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of sexual assault came forward to claim she was paid to lie about the incident by far-right, Pro-Trump conspiracy theorists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman.

“Hi Nancy, I hope you are having a nice weekend. I feel very bad about lying to you and others about Dr. Fauci. I took it upon myself to call Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman and record them (see attached)… Many thanks and again, I feel very bad about all this. I apologize to you, the other reporters and Dr. Fauci,” Diana Andrade wrote in an email to Reason reporter Nancy Rommelmann.

Andrade previously spoke to Rommelmann about the alleged incident and said she was sexually assaulted by Dr. Fauci in 2014, when she was 20 years old.

“He looked rich and powerful, and I love smart men with grey hair. He told me all about his fantastic career in medicine, so I went upstairs,” Andrade told Rommelmann of her fictional night with Dr. Fauci at Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, D.C., before detailing an assault. “Now, when I see him on TV touted as some kind of hero, I want the nation to know the truth. This is my truth. This is my story.”

Andrade now says Wohl and Burkman paid her to use details from an actual sexual assault she survived, but lie about the identity of the assailant and claim it was Dr. Fauci.

The fraudsters had previously attempted to frame Robert Mueller, Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren for sexual misconduct.

Wohl has had several failed smear attempts, including a racist attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) that claimed she married her brother in order to get him U.S. citizenship. Wohl also questioned Sen. Kamala Harris’s citizenship when she was running for president, despite the fact that she was born and raised in Oakland, California.

“The reality is that I’ve known Jacob since 2018 and that he charmed me into taking money to do this,” said Andrade added in an email that included a picture of her with Wohl.

She then explained that she started to feel uncomfortable about lying and decided to record incriminating evidence against Wohl and Burkman instead.

“What could be wrong, Diana?” Wohl asks in the recorded call. “You did a good job, you got paid. What’s the problem? What seems to be the issue? You’re freaking out. You’re texting me late at night. What’s the issue?”

“Tell me what the problem is? What’s your problem?” Burkman added. “This guy shut the country down. He put 40 million people out of work. In a situation like that, you have to make up whatever you have to make up to stop that train and that’s the way life works, OK? That’s the way it goes.”

