Sheriff Releases Names of Officers Involved in Fatal Shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

The Pasquotank County sheriff released the names of three deputies involved in the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., CNN reported Thursday.

CNN reporter Brian Todd shared the names with CNN Newsroom co-hosts Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell shortly before 3 p.m.

Investigator Daniel Meads, deputy sheriff Robert Morgan, and corporal Aaron Lewellyn were the three officers who “discharged their weapons in the shooting of Andrew Brown,” according to Sheriff Tommy Wooten, Todd reported.

Four other deputies who were involved in the incident but did not fire their weapons have returned to active duty, Todd also reported, quoting Wooten as saying that it is “obvious that four of the deputies never fired their weapons and deserve to be reinstated to active duty.”

Wooten also said that “more investigation is necessary into the three deputies who did fire their weapons, and they will remain on administrative leave,” according to another CNN report.

Andrew Brown was killed by police in Elizabeth City, NC on April 21, as police reportedly tried to execute an arrest warrant. An attorney for Brown’s family called his death an “execution” after watching 20 seconds of police body cam footage of the incident.

Peaceful protestors have marched in demonstrations for at least seven nights since the shooting, despite the city declaring a state of emergency and instituting an 8 p.m. curfew. Around 100 police officers in riot gear arrested five peaceful protestors in Elizabeth City on Wednesday, according to the Charlotte News & Observer.

