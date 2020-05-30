In Bakersfield, California, one man has been arrested following an incident caught on camera Friday showing him driving his SUV into a crowd a crowd protesting over the death of George Floyd, with obvious intent.

Michael Tran, 31, has been charged with attempted murder over the incident, in which at least one person was injured: A fifteen-year old girl.

“Officers monitoring the protest noticed a gray Toyota Rav4 driven by Michael Tran (age 31) pass by the crowd several times. At least twice, Tran appeared to engage in conversation with protestors and was possibly antagonizing them,” said police in a statement. “At one point, Tran stopped and gestured through his open window at several of the protestors. As they walked toward his vehicle, Tran accelerated rapidly and drove recklessly through the crowd, striking a 15-year-old girl and causing minor injuries.”

“Officers arrested Tran nearby and later booked him into the Kern County Jail for attempted murder,” the statement reads.

