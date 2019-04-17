Texts From State’s Attorney Kim Foxx Show She Called Smollett a ‘Washed Up Celeb Who Lied to Cops’

In text messages that were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, Illinois State’s Attorney Kim Foxx called Jussie Smollett a “washed up celeb who lied to cops” two weeks before her office dropped all charges against the actor.

In the texts, first reported by by CBS Chicago’s Charlie De Mar, Foxx spoke to Joe Magats, the prosecutor running the Smollett case after she recused herself.

Here’s a screenshot:

“So…I’m recused , but when people accuse us of overcharging cases…16 counts on a class 4 becomes exhibit A,” Foxx texted.

“Yes. I can see where that can be seen as excessive,” Magats replied.

“Pedophile with 4 victims 10 counts. Washed up celeb who lied to cops, 16. On a case eligible for deferred prosecution I think it’s indicative of something we should be looking at generally. Just because we can charge something doesn’t mean we should,” Foxx then said.

“Agree,” the recipient responded.

In other messages reported by De Mar, Foxx urged charging cases “without being excessive.”

In response to the backlash for her office’s decision to drop the charges against Smollett for allegedly staging a hate crime against himself, Foxx hinted it might be because of her race.

“I’ve been asking myself for the last two weeks what is this really about and as someone who has lived in this city, who came up from the projects of this city to serve as the first African-American woman in this role, it is disheartening to me and to the women and men for whom I represent that there is not a place I go that I don’t represent for Cabrini,” Foxx said at a rally in support of her.

[Image via Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com