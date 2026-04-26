‘This Was a Failure’: Fox’s Lawrence Jones Torches Secret Service Over Shooting

Fox News’ Lawrence Jones sounded off on the Secret Service on Sunday morning, hours after a gunman opened fire inside of the same hotel where President Donald Trump, a number of other high-profile federal officials, and much of the Washington, D.C. press corps was gathered for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday.

After fielding a question about whether Trump’s proposed White House Ballroom might be a boon to security, Jones replied:

I mean, sure, yeah, we need to speed up the ballroom, but we need t speed up the security apparatus and the criticism of that, right? The scrutiny of that. And this is, I say this as someone that has a lot of buddies in the Secret Service, FBI, and you know, in the moment, the reaction is always a lion’s heart. You see them rushing toward danger. But this is a failure of leadership here. The same thing continues to happen over and over again.

Look, you know, we always talk about this, and the way they look at it is mission success is that the principal, being the president of the United States is safe and no injury has been inflicted on him. But the problem with that is, you know, we lost an American, Corey [Comperatore], as a result of a casualty of them just worried about the principal. That is the job, but we’re talking about there was multiple Cabinet members there, their wives there, the speaker of the House, obviously the president and the vice president there, and it was kind of disjointed.

You know, when I heard the gunshots that were there –and it was very clear, and I looked at one of our colleagues who was in the service, and we were both sure there was a gunshot, right — and then you see the barrage of servicemen and women rushing down the aisleway, because one thing that is not talked about is because when the president is there, it’s kind of disjointed when you have different Cabinet members there. And so although they were trying to eliminate the threat, all of those guys running down the aisle were trying to go to their respective Cabinet members because it’s inside of the ballroom, most of the people there, with the exception of one or two agents assigned to different Cabinet member, whereas most of the time they have, you know, an army of men traveling with them, they were just focused on the president, the vice president, and the first family. And so you saw all those men running down the aisleway, jumping on tables, because they had to get to their own principles.

So, this was a failure. We would do ourselves some good by saying, “We appreciate the men and women that risk their lives every single day, but we have to do better.” The teacher of the month was able to run through a barrage of men and woman through magnetometers! Right? And by the time that he ran through, those were civilians that are over there. Secret Service just can’t just fire at will. So again, multiple problems here.