‘P*ssy!’ Michael Tracey Waits Outside of Hotel to Fight Jim Acosta

Independent political commentators Michael Tracey and Jim Acosta almost came to blows on Saturday after, according to Tracey, the ex-CNN host “threatened to fight” him at the Substack party for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

After first making note of Acosta’s threat, Tracey went on to provide more context in a pair of tweets that read:

Jim screamed at me, “LET’S STEP OUTSIDE” and I replied “OK JIM LET’S GO.” Then he had the security do his dirty work instead. Pussy.

@Acosta And yes he ultimately wanted to fight me over Epstein shit, I would’ve fought him if security didn’t intervene

Jim @Acosta threatened to fight me tonight at the Substack party — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 26, 2026

Jim screamed at me, “LET’S STEP OUTSIDE” and I replied “OK JIM LET’S GO.” Then he had the security do his dirty work instead. Pussy. @Acosta https://t.co/dK7puHPbNC — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 26, 2026

And yes he ultimately wanted to fight me over Epstein shit, I would’ve fought him if security didn’t intervene https://t.co/dK7puHPbNC — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 26, 2026

Tracey has emerged as an outspoken critic of various conspiracy theories and accusations pertaining to late sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein and his associates, while Acosta, a famed detractor of President Donald Trump, has played them up. After his confrontation with Acosta at the Substack party, Tracey invited him to meet outside of a Washington, D.C. Hampton Inn to finish what he had started.

“Still have no idea whatever went on with Trump tonight, just know Jim @Acosta threw a f*ckin’ hissing fit. P*ssy! Jim, meet me in front of the Hampton Inn,” wrote Tracey in another post before providing the address of the hotel. He followed that up with yet another tweet that included a picture of the Hampton Inn and the caption, “Jim, I’m literally waiting for you right now, you piece of sh*t.”

Still have no idea whatever went on with Trump tonight, just know Jim @Acosta threw a fuckin’ hissing fit. Pussy! Jim, meet me in front of the Hampton Inn: 901 6th St NW

Washington, DC 20001

United States https://t.co/dK7puHPbNC — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 26, 2026

Jim, I’m literally waiting for you right now, you piece of shit pic.twitter.com/RR8YgNyuCL — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 26, 2026

For his part, Acosta responded only to Tracey’s original tweet with the rejoinder, “That’s because you are trash” on Saturday night, but furnished his own version of event on Sunday morning.

“We saw what you did at the Substack party. You were bullying @jkbjournalist in a menacing way and would not let her walk away from you. Your behavior was shameful and ugly,” wrote Acosta on X. “So yes, I stepped in as did several other people, including security, to escort Brown away from you.”

We saw what you did at the Substack party. You were bullying @jkbjournalist in a menacing way and would not let her walk away from you. Your behavior was shameful and ugly. So yes, I stepped in as did several other people, including security, to escort Brown away from you. https://t.co/5poxFeqwZ4 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 26, 2026

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