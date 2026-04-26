‘Are You Going to Inflame?’ Fox’s Lawrence Jones Demands Press Shape Up After Third Trump Assassination Attempt

Fox News’ Lawrence Jones addressed his peers in the political press over their coverage of President Donald Trump on Sunday morning, hours after the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner the previous evening

After offering some unsparing criticism of those responsible for security at the event, Jones moved on to admonishing the Fourth Estate:

I talked to the president last night on my way home to New York, and again, a lion in his heart, extremely gracious, and as he — and you know, if I was in this situation and I was the principal here, I would not have been as kind. I will say this, as I’m wrapping up, guys, you know, the media, I understand the president said this was a moment of unity because we were all in the same room at one time. And they got to see what this family goes through on a day-to-day basis, which is a high level of threat. But they were not the target. This was not an attack on the press. They were gunning for one person. And the question is, there’s a moment of unity right now, but what’s going to happen Monday morning? Are you going to inflame? Are you gonna put the same radicals on your program that have been inflaming this rhetoric against one side? So I look forward to seeing the coverage on Monday morning.

Fox & Friends Weekend host Griff Jenkins concurred.

“And that’s a great point, Lawrence, and Brian [Kilmeade], to your point about political violence, you know, Lawrence is referring to Hasan Piker, that’s platformed by a New York Times platform saying that it’s okay for social murder to kill a CEO of a healthcare company and many other things,” mused Jenkins. “But you know, we’ve seen this morning finally one Democrat member of Congress, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, she tweeted out simply, ‘Please stop trying to murder the president.’ And it dawns on us because we saw lots of statements last night from people like Hakeem Jeffries and others that condemned political violence, but didn’t say exactly what Lawrence is talking about, which is the elephant in the room, which is this attempt to kill Donald Trump, the president. And so you wonder, is this rise in political violence only going to solved if we are all honest about the threat that has been percolating, and growing, and now we have witnessed the third attempt on President Trump’s life.”

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!