Former President Donald Trump attacked the judge overseeing his case just hours after being arraigned in Manhattan on Tuesday.

Trump was brought up on 34 counts of falsifying business records stemming from three hush money payments he doled out to two women he had affairs with. He also allegedly paid off a doorman.

Judge Juan Merchan is presiding over the case and declined to issue a gag order on Trump during the arraignment. Instead, he warned Trump not to incite violence, an apparent response to the former president’s warnings about forthcoming “death and destruction” if he is prosecuted.

Speaking at Mar-a-Lago, Trump rattled off a series of grievances and went after several people including Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Alvin Bragg and his wife, and also Merchan and his family.

“And this is where we are right now,” the former president said toward the end of his speech. “I have a Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and family, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris and now receives money from the Biden-Harris campaign, and a lot of it.”

Trump was referring to the fact that Merchan’s daughter, Loren Merchan, is the president of a consulting firm that has done work for President Joe Biden’s campaign.

Earlier in the day, Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump also attacked Loren Merchan.

“They are all hand picked,” tweeted Eric Trump. “It is all pre-arranged. This corruption is on a different level.”

That drew the ire of CNN’s John King.

“This is how they play. They try to intimidate, they attack, and they put at risk people who should not be dragged into this process,” he said. “The judge’s daughter has nothing to do with this, but this is what they do.”

In his speech, Trump noted Merchan presided over the Trump Organization’s tax fraud trial and said the way he and his associates have been treated by Merchan is “right out of the old Soviet Union.”

Watch above via CNN.

