Trump Ratchets Up Violent Rhetoric, Warns of ‘Death and Destruction’ Over Possible Charges



One day after posting what many saw as inciteful language on social media, former President Donald Trump took things to the next level, warning of “potential death & destruction” if he were to be charged with a crime.

It’s not clear WHICH crime he is referencing, as he is currently under investigation for many crimes, but it seems like the most likely case is the one being pursued by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for falsifying business documents that allegedly covered up hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Last weekend, Trump predicted he would be arrested. However, that never materialized, and the DA’s office pushed back, saying that the former president had misled the public about a looming arraignment.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country? Why & who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath that truely hates the USA!

It is “also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?” One can only wonder…what sort of “death & destruction” would come as a result of his arrest?

On Thursday, Trump went ALL CAPS, calling for Bragg to drop all charges in a post that made passing and seeming dismissive reference to peaceful protesting:

EVERYBODY KNOWS I’M 100% INNOCENT, INCLUDING BRAGG, BUT HE DOESN’T CARE. HE IS JUST CARRYING OUT THE PLANS OF THE RADICAL LEFT LUNATICS. OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED, AS THEY TELL US TO BE PEACEFUL!

The most pressing criminal investigation into Trump’s past appears to be from Bragg. Still, many legal experts note that the criminal investigation into election interference in Georgia presents more severe legal concerns for the former president. And the Special Counsel’s investigation into handling classified documents in Mar-a-Lago took a stunning turn recently when a judge ordered Trump’s lawyer to testify, effectively nullifying the attorney-client privilege that had previously protected.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com