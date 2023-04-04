‘We’re Not Taking It’: Maddow Explains MSNBC Isn’t Carrying Trump’s Speech Because He’s ‘Repeating His Same Lies’

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow took a moment out of Tuesday evening’s broadcast to explain why her network opted not to carry Donald Trump’s post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago.

“I need to tell you that right now the former President himself is making remarks tonight from his home in Florida,” Maddow said. “As far as we can tell, and what we are prepared for here is, this is basically a campaign speech in which he is repeating his same lies and allegations against his perceived enemies. It is just getting started. So far, he is just giving his normal list of grievances. We don’t consider that necessarily newsworthy and there’s a cost to us as a news organization of knowingly broadcasting untrue things. So, our deal with you is that we will monitor these remarks. If he does say anything newsworthy, we will turn them around and report on that right away. But for now, just know that it is happening and we’re not taking it.”

CNN and Fox News both took Trump’s speech live.

MSNBC never broke into their panel discussion to report on any part of Trump’s speech.

The former president flew to Palm Beach Tuesday immediately after his arraignment in front of Judge Juan Merchan in Manhattan. During the hearing, the judge unsealed the 34 felony counts against Trump alleging business fraud in connection with paying off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal before the 2016 presidential election.

Before dismissing Trump, Judge Merchan admonished the former president.

“Please refrain from making comments or engaging in conduct that has the potential to incite violence, create civil unrest, or jeopardize the safety or well-being of any individuals,” the judge said.

Trump’s speech was low-key and repeated many of the grievances he has with D.A. Alvin Bragg, Democrats, the Biden Family, and the like. His remarks lasted approximately 25 minutes.

