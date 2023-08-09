Unhinged Trump Claims Feds ‘Attacked’ His Twitter Account With Search Warrant: ‘DARK DAYS IN AMERICA!’

Donald Trump lost it over reports that the Department of Justice targeted his Twitter account following his indictment last week on conspiracy and obstruction charges that he plotted to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump posted on his Truth Social account Wednesday, “Just found out that Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ secretly attacked my Twitter account, making it a point not to let me know about this major ‘hit’ on my civil rights. My Political Opponent is going CRAZY trying to infringe on my Campaign for President. Nothing like this has ever happened before. Does the First Amendment still exist? Did Deranged Jack Smith tell the Unselects to DESTROY & DELETE all evidence? These are DARK DAYS IN AMERICA!”

MSNBC reported on newly-unsealed documents showing “probable cause” for the special counsel to execute a search warrant for Trump’s Twitter account. Smith reportedly wanted to keep the search a secret from Trump so the former president wouldn’t have “an opportunity to destroy evidence, change patterns of behavior or notify confederates.”

Twitter initially balked at the request and was ordered to pay a $350,000 fine for non-compliance.

Alicia Menendez, filling in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House, asked what the special counsel was looking for with the search warrant since Trump’s tweets “are there for the world to see.”

“Well, to authenticate those documents, getting them right from his account is probably the best way to do that,” said Barbara McQuade, MSNBC contributor and former U.S. attorney. She continued:

To get documents into evidence, you have to show that they are authentic. To just show a screenshot that somebody grabbed, it could open you to a defense of, “That wasn’t my really my tweet, that was somebody else’s, that was an imposter, that was some other fabrication.” You have to show a whole chain of foundational evidence to prove this is the one and only Donald Trump who communicated this. So, if you can show that he’s the owner of that account and that you obtained that document directly from Twitter, you can even put a Twitter official employee on the stand to say, “Yes, I keep the records at Twitter, this is the account of Donald Trump and this came from that account.” That is the chain of evidence that you would need to show authentication of this exhibit in court.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

