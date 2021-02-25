CNN’s Don Lemon shared a video clip Thursday evening that was obtained from the security camera of one of Lady Gaga’s neighbors, showing the horrific moment when her dog walker was attacked and shot, and two of her French bulldogs stolen.

CNN edited out the moment the man was actually shot and muted some of the audio. In the video, filmed from the vantage point of a nearby home’s front porch, a white car pulls up next to the dog walker and a physical struggle ensues. “Give it up, give it up!” the attackers are heard yelling, as the dog walker yells “no, no, no!” and calls for help.

One of the dogs managed to get away but two of them were stolen. The dog walker later yelled out that he was shot in the heart and lungs and was taken to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Lady Gaga has offered $500,000 for the return of her beloved pets, who have become famous from her Instagram posts.

“We hope the dog walker is okay and she gets her dogs back,” said Lemon. “I would be just beside myself. So, best of luck to all around with that story.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

