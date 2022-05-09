WATCH: Security Camera Catches Burglar Breaking In and Stealing Mower — But Mowing Victim’s Lawn First

Police in Texas are searching for a man they say broke into a home and stole a lawn mower — but mowed his victim’s grass before he left the property.

Officers in Port Arthur, Texas, say a man named Marcus Hubbard is accused of a burglary in the community last month.

The department’s Facebook page laid out its accusation against Hubbard.

“On 4/1/2022 Marcus Hubbard was seen on Security video burglarizing a residential building, he removed property from within the building without owners’ consent,” Port Arthur police said.

A security camera at the home then caught some strange behavior from the burglar. He entered the property and began to rummage through the owner’s belongings.

One camera captured him at first focused on a bicycle. The same camera then captured him disappear off screen, only to emerge with the mower.

He filled the tank with a gas can and mowed both the front and back lawn of his victim’s property.

The owner called police upon realizing the lawn was being mowed, and the suspect left with the mower. He did not make it far with the stolen property.

“Upon Officers arrival Hubbard is seen running from the area while dragging the lawnmower with him,” police said. “He abandons the lawnmower in an alley and evades apprehension. Hubbard currently has an outstanding warrant for Burglary of a Building.”

The crime occurred as a number of churches in Port Arthur, which is located near the Texas/Louisiana border, have fallen victim to a rash of burglaries.

KBMT reported:

Port Arthur investigators say thieves are targeting churches. Police believe it’s a group of people working together during church services. This string of burglaries has sent shock waves through the religious community in Port Arthur. Port Arthur Police said it’s a team of people hitting up churches during services.

Police did not clarify how many churches have been targeted, or say if they believe the home burglary is connected.

Watch above, via the Port Arthur Police Department.

