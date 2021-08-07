WATCH: Sheriff Says His Office ‘Won’t ‘Be Intimidated or Coerced’ in Criminal Investigation of Andrew Cuomo

The Albany County sheriff’s office held a press conference on Saturday regarding their investigation into a criminal complaint against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo that is of “a sexual nature,” and noted that it is possible for the complaint to lead to an arrest.

Sheriff Craig D. Apple repeatedly stated that he could not get into the specific allegations from the victim, but stated that a formal report regarding criminal conduct of a sexual nature was filed against the governor this week.

A reporter asked about the use of the word victim, which he said implies a presumption that the individual has been “victimized” and whether using it might “telegraph that you believe that they’ve been victimized.”

Sheriff Apple first noted that everyone saw the Attorney General’s report, and answered “I’m very comfortable and safe saying that she is a victim, and I commend all of them for coming forward.”

New York Now reporter Darrell Camp asked how the sheriff would reassure people that the investigation isn’t politically motivated.

“A recurring theme from the administration as a whole is that a lot of this has just been political in nature and motivation,” Camp said. “How can you reassure those who are questioning whether or not this is politically motivated?”

“From my office? Well, I can tell you, Darrell, that I had a female victim come forward which had to be the hardest thing she’s ever done in her life, and make an allegation of criminal conduct against the governor,” Apple replied. “I think as far as the sheriff’s office, I am elected as well. I think that we have a proven record in this area, in this region, of helping people, taking care of people, and I think that’s what we’re supposed to do as law enforcement. I think that’s what we’re supposed to do in government is take care of people.”

“I have a young lady that came in, wass alleging she was victimized, and we’re going to do everything in our powers to help her,” said Apple.

In a separate question, the Sheriff was asked about the potential for retaliation or intimidation from Gov. Cuomo. His answer was equally emphatic there.

“Is it safe to assume that you are protected as far as retaliation from the administration, or do you think that there’s a chance that the administration, being the Cuomo administration, would retaliate against you, as there have been ongoing rumors of that kind of behavior?” he was asked.

“I’m the county sheriff. I’m not going to be intimidated or coerced. That would not play out well for anybody,” the sheriff answered.

Watch the clips above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com