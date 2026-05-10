President Donald Trump warned Space Force is “surveilling” sites in Iran and the United States will take out anyone they see involved in nuclear activity.

Trump joined Sharyl Attkisson on Sunday’s Full Measure where she asked about the state of the Iran war. Trump has mentioned a new deal being on the table, but he’s complained that the country’s leadership is fractured and non-committal on deals. U.S. officials have warned Iran about targeting and charging tolls to ships in the Strait of Hormuz amid a ceasefire.

“I did a thing called Space Force, and they are watching that every [day]. If somebody walked in, they can tell you his name, his address, the number of his badge. No, we have that very well-surveilled. If anybody got near the place, we will know about it, and we’ll blow them up. We’ll blow them up,” the president declared.

Check out the exchange below:

SHARYL ATTKISSON: Where are we in the war if we’ve not yet gotten the nuclear materials, the enriched uranium from them? DONALD TRUMP: Well, we’ll get that at some point, whatever we want. We’ll have it surveilled. You know, I did a thing called Space Force, and they are watching that every [day]. If somebody walked in, they can tell you his name, his address, the number of his badge. No, we have that very well-surveilled. If anybody got near the place, we will know about it, and we’ll blow them up. We’ll blow them up. ATTKISSON: So is it accurate to say you think the combat operations are over and done? TRUMP: No, I didn’t say that. I said they are defeated, but that doesn’t mean they’re done. We could go in for two more weeks and do every single target. We have certain targets that we wanted and we’ve done probably 70% of them, but we have other targets that could conceivably hit. But even if we didn’t do that, you know, that would just be final touches, but even if we didn’t do that, it would take them many years to rebuild.

Watch above via Full Measure via KATU-POR (ABC).

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