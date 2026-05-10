‘Let’s Be Careful’: Panelist Claps Back at Scott Jennings’s Claim That Democrats Have ‘Lunatics’ Running For Office

CNN panelist Ashley Allison, who served on the Biden-Harris campaign, warned conservative commentator Scott Jennings to “be careful” when calling Democrats radical “lunatics,” by pointing out the hard-core segment of the Republican party.

During a discussion on whether Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) should run for president in 2028, Jennings called AOC “the energy” of the Democratic party.

“That’s where, on the left, what she does and what she says is silly and stupid as it may be, that’s where all the energy on the left is right now,” Jennings said. “You look at the primaries that are going on at this moment. They got this [Graham] Platner character in Maine. They’ve got lunatics running in Michigan. All the energy in these Democratic primaries are flowing towards people — and they’ll forgive anything, even a Nazi tattoo, as long as you’ve got the right radical energy.”

“You literally though, have people who are saying that they want the entire 14th Amendment overturned in your party, so let’s be careful,” Allison warned.

“That’s an Alabama speaker of the House reference,” said State of the Union Host Jake Tapper.

The 14th Amendment, added after the Civil War, guarantees equal protection for all Americans under the law. Following the Alabama legislature’s recent gerrymandering bill stripping a majority-Black congressional district, House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter said, we “certainly hope that the Supreme Court will overturn Amendment 14,” adding, “All we need now is for the courts to overturn 14 and we can look at a new election.”

Tapper pivoted to the presidential ambitions of Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President J.D. Vance.

“My assumption is — and Rubio has said this — Vance and Rubio will not run against each other. And so, however this shakes out — and I still think it would be enormously difficult to take the nomination away from a sitting vice president if he wants to get it,” Jennings said.

“What I will say is that what Democrats will need to do is to anchor Donald Trump to J.D. Vance or Marco Rubio. And if things continue in this trajectory, that anchor might be too heavy,”Allison said.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!