‘We Are Coming To Kill You’: Trump Supporter Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Judge Presiding Over His Case

A 43-year-old Texas woman has been arrested after she allegedly threatened to kill Judge Tanya Chutkan if Donald Trump does not get elected in 2024.

Chutkan is presiding over Trump’s federal case in Washington D.C., where he has been charged with four counts connected to his attempt to overturn the 2020 election that he lost and falsely claims was rigged against him.

On August 5, prosecutors allege Abigail Jo Shry of Alvin, Texas, called the D.C. federal courthouse and left a message threatening Chutkan’s and her family while calling the judge the n-word.

“Hey you stupid slave,” Shry allegedly said while also calling her the n-word. “You are in our sights, we want to kill you… If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you, so tread lightly, b—h.”

She added, “You will be targeted personally, publicly, your family, all of it.”

Shry also threatened Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), who, like Chutkan, is Black.

According to the complaint, Shry “has been criminally charged four times in the past year for engaging in similar conduct.” The filing cites her father, who stated she drinks lots of beer and becomes “agitated” while watching the news.

Shry has been ordered to “remain in custody for the next 30 days to reasonably assure the safety of any other person or the community.”

Trump has made a habit of attacking prosecutors and judges in cases in which he is involved. This week, the former president slammed Chutkan on Truth Social, claiming she “obviously” wants him “behind bars.” He also claimed she is “VERY BIASED & UNFAIR.”

Trump has been charged in another federal case in Florida over his retention of government documents after leaving office. That case is also being prosecuted by Special Jack Smith, whom Trump has repeatedly called “deranged.” The former president was also indicted on state charges in Georgia this week for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state. Finally, Trump is under indictment on state charges in Manhattan for allegedly falsifying business records. Before being indicted there, Trump warned Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg there would be violence if he were indicted.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the 91 counts he faces in all cases.

