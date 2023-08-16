‘A Circus Inside Of a Zoo On Fire’: Van Jones Dunks On Thought Of a Marjorie Taylor Greene Cabinet Confirmation Hearing

CNN’s Van Jones offered a colorful description of what a Senate confirmation hearing might look like if Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) were ever to be nominated for a cabinet position by a future president – perhaps Donald Trump.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Source on CNN, host Kaitlan Collins pointed to some recent remarks the firebrand lawmaker and conspiracy theorist made about potentially running for Senate.

“I haven’t made up my mind whether I will do that or not,” Greene told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I have a lot to think about. Am I going to be a part of President Trump’s cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I’ll be VP?”

Jones chuckled at the idea.

“Look, first of all, who is Marjorie Taylor Greene?” he said, questioning her accomplishments. “Who are you talking about? She’s never passed a bill. She’s never chaired a committee. She’s never done literally anything at all except to be an obnoxious controversialist. But she might be the VP!”

He added, “That’s the world that we’re in. Donald Trump made that world where if you’re obnoxious enough and crazy enough and have enough lunatic tweets, you can dominate the conversation. He’s doing it. She’s doing it. It’s not good for America.”

“I mean, what would the Senate confirmation hearings even look like?” Collins asked.

Jones burst out laughing.

“It would just be a circus inside of a zoo on fire,” he replied. “That would be it.”

Trump – Greene’s preferred candidate – is currently the runaway frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Watch above via CNN.

