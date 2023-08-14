Trump Attacks Judge’s Past Condemnation of January 6 Riots as Proof She ‘Obviously’ Wants Him ‘Behind Bars’



Former President Donald Trump continued to attack Federal District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the ex-President’s trial brought forth by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Trump is charged for his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election before and on January 6, 2021. Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Trump first posted:

The following TRUTH is a quote by highly partisan Judge Tanya Chutkan, angrily sentencing a J-6er in October of 2022. She obviously wants me behind bars. VERY BIASED & UNFAIR!

The social media post reads:

“I SEE THE VIDEOTAPES. I SEE THE FOOTAGE OF THE FLAGS AND THE SIGNS THAT PEOPLE WERE CARRYING AND THE HATS THAT THEY WERE WEARING, AND THE GARB. AND THE PEOPLE WHO MOBBED THAT CAPITOL WERE THERE IN FEALTY, IN LOYALTY, TO ONE MAN, NOT TO THE CONSTITUTION, OF WHICH MOST OF THE PEOPLE WHO COME BEFORE ME SEEM WOEFULLY IGNORANT; NOT TO THE IDEALS OF THIS COUNTRY, AND NOT TO THE PRINCIPLES OF DEMOCRACY. IT’S A BLIND LOYALTY TO ONE PERSON WHO, BY THE WAY, REMAINS FREE TO THIS DAY.” Judge Tanya Chutkan!

POLITICO’s Kyle Cheney reports that Chutkan’s remark came from and October 2022 sentencing of Christine Priola of Ohio. “Chutkan admonished Priola, before sentencing her to 15 months in jail, about the Jan. 6 mob’s threat to the peaceful transfer of power,” wrote Cheney.

Trump seems to believe that Chutkan’s words show her as being “VERY BIASED & UNFAIR!” but her assessment of the events of January 6th, which saw hundreds of proud Trump supporters attack the Capitol building, many eager to intercede on the certification of 2020 election results, will

The former president has repeatedly gone after Judge Chutkan, leading to some reports that she has required extra security.

