Cable News Ratings Friday April 29: Baier Tops Watters, Hannity and Ingraham in Total Viewers

On Friday night, Fox News’ Bret Baier beat every prime time host except for Tucker Carlson in terms of total viewers.

Baier pulled in 2.265 million total viewers on Friday, which was enough to beat Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham — some of the highest-rated names on cable news.

Baier’s news-oriented show also managed to be Watters and Ingraham in the key 25-54 age demographic, while Hannity came out ahead in that metric.

Carlson’s 2.75 total million viewers put him in second place overall, while his 456,000 demo viewers landed him in first place in the demo. The Five’s 3.28 million total viewers was the largest audience on cable news on Friday.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1041 NEW DAY:

325 MORNING JOE:

778 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

24 ELEMENTARY:

30 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1397 NEW DAY:

403 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

89 MORNING IN AMERICA:

29 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1767 NEW DAY:

483 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1723 CNN NEWSROOM:

624 MORNING JOE:

791 NATIONAL REPORT:

167 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1657 CNN NEWSROOM:

668 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

532 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

79 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1756 AT THIS HOUR:

584 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

490 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

146 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1826 INSIDE POLITICS:

591 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

555 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

153 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

172 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1596 CNN NEWSROOM:

632 MTP DAILY:

542 — BLUE BLOODS:

155 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1522 CNN NEWSROOM:

596 KATY TUR REPORTS:

575 AMERICAN AGENDA:

200 BLUE BLOODS:

187 3p STORY, THE:

1450 CNN NEWSROOM:

590 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

644 — BLUE BLOODS:

243 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1463 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

587 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

994 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

218 BLUE BLOODS:

350 5p FIVE, THE:

3128 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

660 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

233 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

140 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2265 SITUATION ROOM:

582 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

861 SPICER & CO:

282 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

84 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2112 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

532 REIDOUT:

782 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

313 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

51 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2749 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

645 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1007 STINCHFIELD:

228 NEWSNATION PRIME:

59 9p HANNITY:

2160 CNN FILMS:

426 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1180 PRIME NEWS:

100 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

65 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1786 — LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

900 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

90 BANFIELD:

51 11p GUTFELD!:

1891 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

238 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

652 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

110 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

20

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

212 NEW DAY:

72 MORNING JOE:

85 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

9 ELEMENTARY:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

239 NEW DAY:

85 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

17 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

263 NEW DAY:

104 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

292 CNN NEWSROOM:

112 MORNING JOE:

92 NATIONAL REPORT:

23 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

283 CNN NEWSROOM:

118 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

68 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

12 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

255 AT THIS HOUR:

126 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

54 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

31 12p OUTNUMBERED:

299 INSIDE POLITICS:

148 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

60 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

29 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

32 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

286 CNN NEWSROOM:

142 MTP DAILY:

55 — BLUE BLOODS:

12 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

278 CNN NEWSROOM:

146 KATY TUR REPORTS:

40 AMERICAN AGENDA:

32 BLUE BLOODS:

13 3p STORY, THE:

255 CNN NEWSROOM:

115 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

39 — BLUE BLOODS:

30 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

212 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

126 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

89 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

26 BLUE BLOODS:

53 5p FIVE, THE:

420 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

153 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

25 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

33 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

278 SITUATION ROOM:

121 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

70 SPICER & CO:

33 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

14 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

260 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

96 REIDOUT:

100 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

21 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

7 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

456 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

153 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

92 STINCHFIELD:

17 NEWSNATION PRIME:

4 9p HANNITY:

328 CNN FILMS:

91 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

111 PRIME NEWS:

14 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

10 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

253 — LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

87 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

16 BANFIELD:

10 11p GUTFELD!:

321 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

40 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

63 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

13 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

4

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 493,000

Fox News: 1.69 million

MSNBC: 714,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 103,000

Fox News: 269,000

MSNBC: 70,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 499,000

Fox News: 2.23 million

MSNBC: 1.03 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 112,000

Fox News: 346,000

MSNBC: 97,000

