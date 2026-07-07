‘You’re Wrong!’: Will Cain Confronts Stephen A. Smith Over ‘Racist’ Remarks About Lakers

Fox News anchor Will Cain confronted ESPN star Stephen A. Smith over his recent rant the Los Angeles Lakers were buffoons for making three White guys their top players, with Cain saying his old pal is not racist — but that he definitely made a racist statement.

The two pundits traded verbal blows on The Will Cain Show on Tuesday afternoon. Cain brought up Smith’s viral comments from last week, where he slammed the Lakers for being led by Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and new center Walker Kessler. Smith ranted LA has no shot at an NBA title with that trio leading the way.

“Where the hell the Los Angeles Lakers think they’re going with a bunch of White dudes? Your three top players are White dudes? Really? This ain’t golf!” Smith argued on July 1.”This ain’t baseball! Hell, it ain’t even soccer! What do y’all think this is? This is basketball!”

Cain said he had to debate Smith about it on Tuesday. He started off by saying Smith’s claim was obviously bogus — if LA suddenly acquired three-time MVP and Serbian national Nikola Jokic, Cain said that would easily “prove [Smith’s] proposition false.”

But he said the bigger issue is that if he made a similar comment in reverse about Black athletes, he would immediately and correctly be ridiculed for it.

Cain said:

If I came out and said anywhere, anyplace, anytime, that a Black quarterback couldn’t win the Super Bowl I’d be wrong, and you would also say “Will, that is racist.” You wouldn’t accuse me of being a racist, but you would say that statement is racist. And I can say the same to you now when it comes to basketball.

Smith said that was “fair” and that he was not “offended” by Cain bringing it up. But he said he wasn’t budging.

“I’m not backing up from what I said one bit,” Smith said. “Not even a syllable.”

Cain couldn’t help but smile and laugh as Smith doubled down on his rant.

“I’m going to repeat it again: a trio of White players in the NBA has never led a team to a championship,” Smith said. “The top 3 players on a Basketball team being White in the NBA has NEVER led an NBA franchise to a championship since the Minneapolis Lakers did it between 1949 and 1955.”

Cain jumped in and said Smith’s argument was conveniently saved by Hall-of-Famer Robert Parish, who along with Larry Bird and Kevin McHale — two great White players — led the Celtics to three titles in the ’80s.

“I said trio, THREE!” Smith fired back.

Cain then told Smith his racial argument about the Lakers was the same one racists used before Doug Williams became the first Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl in 1988.

“You objected then, and the same objection applies now,” Cain said.

Smith said Cain was getting “slick” and that he was wrong, because there were times in history where Black players were not allowed to play QB; he said White guys have never been barred from the NBA.

Watch above.

Jason Cohen contributed to this story.

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