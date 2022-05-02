Breaking Points Dunks on WHCD as Elite Club of ‘Drinking Partners,’ Mocks George Conway Pic with Ilhan Omar as ‘Cringe’

The hosts of Breaking Points, Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti, held nothing back when discussing the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

On Monday’s episode of the show, Ball began to discuss the chummy event saying, “When you have this group think where journalists and politicians who are supposed to be adversarial — that’s what the relationship is supposed to be. But they see each other as buddies and drinking partners and old friends — yeah it’s going to make it a lot harder for you to do your job!”

“Then you layer on top of that your incentive not to piss these people off cause you want them back on your show or you want to be able to get that next scoop from them,” she said. “You want them to still be in your buddy buddy network and circle. That’s how you end up with a press that is routinely more interested in fawning over elites and much more comfortable training their fire at people who are essentially powerless and irrelevant to the power structures here.”

Enjeti jumped in to say, “Here’s a perfect example! — George Conway and Ilhan Omar posing together!”

we have reached the singularity pic.twitter.com/omoknMgEJb — George Conway🇺🇦 (@gtconway3d) May 1, 2022

Ball said, “Now I happen to think that Ilhan has been one of the most courageous people — especially on foreign policy in Congress.”

“Sure,” Enjeti said quickly turning the conversation back to the picture, “It’s cringe. Like, what’s happening?”

Speaking of Conway, Enjeti said, “Also, I gotta say — one of the ugliest human beings — just on a superficial level hideously ugly. I’m sorry but just look at the man!”

“That’s not the point,” Ball interjected.

They then flashed on the screen a picture of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Ball said, “Do you think they talked about their shared hatred of Kamala [Harris]? That would definitely be what unites them!”

“Also their shared hatred of each other!” Enjeti added. “Why do we all have to pretend? This is the thing I just don’t understand!”

Listen above via Breaking Points.

