CNN’s Erin Burnett led the network on Friday as her show, OutFront, brought in 756,000 total viewers at 7 p.m.

Fox News’s Jesse Watters won the hour overall with 2.18 million total viewers and MSNBC’s Joy Reid came in second with 1.08 million.

CNN landed in a solid third place on Friday, averaging only 561,000 total viewers for the day. MSNBC came in second place with 978,000 average viewers.

Fox News won the day with 1.67 million total average viewers.

Burnett just edged out Jake Tapper for the top spot as he brought in 752,000 total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1018 NEW DAY:

263 MORNING JOE:

1013 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

30 EARLY MORNING:

8 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1315 NEW DAY:

401 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

111 MORNING IN AMERICA:

32 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1519 NEW DAY:

452 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1669 CNN NEWSROOM:

554 MORNING JOE:

1115 NATIONAL REPORT:

132 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1676 CNN NEWSROOM:

653 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

806 — BLUE BLOODS:

97 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1707 AT THIS HOUR:

596 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

737 — BLUE BLOODS:

138 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1821 INSIDE POLITICS:

720 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

747 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

145 BLUE BLOODS:

174 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1571 CNN NEWSROOM:

696 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

748 — BLUE BLOODS:

213 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1483 CNN NEWSROOM:

653 KATY TUR REPORTS:

772 AMERICAN AGENDA:

146 BLUE BLOODS:

278 3p STORY, THE:

1365 CNN NEWSROOM:

687 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

758 — BLUE BLOODS:

334 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1445 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

752 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1285 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

217 BLUE BLOODS:

355 5p FIVE, THE:

3160 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

710 — SPICER & CO:

196 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

135 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2216 SITUATION ROOM:

609 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1440 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

164 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

71 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2185 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

756 REIDOUT:

1078 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

216 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

50 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2652 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

749 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1389 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

180 NEWSNATION PRIME:

61 9p HANNITY:

2140 CNN TONIGHT:

603 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1476 PRIME NEWS:

127 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

53 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1663 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

511 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1372 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

157 BANFIELD:

53 11p GUTFELD!:

2016 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

441 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1050 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

92 NEWSNATION PRIME:

37

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

181 NEW DAY:

51 MORNING JOE:

100 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

9 EARLY MORNING:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

215 NEW DAY:

68 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

15 MORNING IN AMERICA:

7 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

188 NEW DAY:

103 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

209 CNN NEWSROOM:

105 MORNING JOE:

115 NATIONAL REPORT:

15 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

189 CNN NEWSROOM:

106 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

98 — BLUE BLOODS:

25 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

206 AT THIS HOUR:

85 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

71 — BLUE BLOODS:

29 12p OUTNUMBERED:

282 INSIDE POLITICS:

108 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

63 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

20 BLUE BLOODS:

28 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

225 CNN NEWSROOM:

119 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

64 — BLUE BLOODS:

53 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

201 CNN NEWSROOM:

108 KATY TUR REPORTS:

63 AMERICAN AGENDA:

18 BLUE BLOODS:

95 3p STORY, THE:

174 CNN NEWSROOM:

116 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

79 — BLUE BLOODS:

103 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

148 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

132 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

102 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

19 BLUE BLOODS:

81 5p FIVE, THE:

339 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

99 — SPICER & CO:

14 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

22 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

271 SITUATION ROOM:

114 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

139 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

9 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

20 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

246 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

140 REIDOUT:

120 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

20 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

19 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

317 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

156 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

110 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

11 NEWSNATION PRIME:

16 9p HANNITY:

232 CNN TONIGHT:

113 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

132 PRIME NEWS:

11 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

6 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

234 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

82 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

116 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

11 BANFIELD:

4 11p GUTFELD!:

293 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

89 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

105 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

11 NEWSNATION PRIME:

2

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 561,000

Fox News: 1.67 million

MSNBC: 978,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 99,000

Fox News: 222,000

MSNBC: 95,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 621,000

Fox News: 2.15 million

MSNBC: 1.41 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 117,000

Fox News: 261,000

MSNBC: 120,000

