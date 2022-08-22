Don Jr. Argues It Would Actually Be ‘Good’ If Trump Had Nuclear Codes at Mar-a-Lago Resort

It might actually be good for former President Donald Trump to have the country’s nuclear codes at home, his son Donald Trump Jr. argued on Monday.

At a campaign event for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Trump Jr. blasted the FBI’s raid of his father’s Mar-a-Lago property. Authorities were looking for allegedly classified documents and reports have suggested some documents could be nuclear-related. Trump has denied having classified documents and called the search warrant “prosecutorial misconduct.”

While accusing the media of fear-mongering, Trump Jr. said America’s enemies may be less inclined to attack if Trump was in charge of the nukes.

“By the way, for the record, I’d say that if Donald Trump actually still had the nuclear codes, it’d probably be good,” he said. “Our enemies might actually be like, ‘ok, maybe let’s not mess with them,’ unlike when they look at Joe Biden and they say, ‘you know what, we should attack now.'”

“If Donald Trump actually still had the nuclear codes, it’d probably be good.” — Donald Trump Jr. with the latest Republican defense of Trump keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/kAhNahMqFn — The Recount (@therecount) August 22, 2022

In a recent interview with conservative comedian Steven Crowder, Trump Jr. made similar comments that we’d be “better off” if Trump had the nuclear codes today.

“Honestly, maybe we’d be better off if Donald Trump still had the nuclear codes and the nuclear football because at least our enemies would actually fear us,” he said.

Trump Jr: “Honestly, maybe we’d be better off if Donald Trump still had the nuclear codes and the nuclear football” pic.twitter.com/GMup1vP6Jp — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) August 16, 2022

At Monday’s campaign event, Trump Jr. also dismissed the idea that Gaetz is an informant who helped get the warrant approved. Gaetz’s opponent, Mark Lombardo, released an ad suggesting Gaetz could be an informant against Trump.

“I heard that I was coming up here to yell at Matt because, apparently, he was the FBI informant,” Trump Jr. said, joking later it was “truly one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard.”

