‘It’s My Turn!’ Trump Ally Gets Shut Down for Interrupting Seconds Into Feel Good CNN Chat

CNN’s Table for Five got a bit feisty Saturday as panelists Cari Champion and Arthur Aidala sparred over free speech.

The panel, which was specifically asked by host Abby Phillip to be “positive,” was discussing free speech when things quickly got heated.

Champion was offering her views on the topic when Aidala, a supporter of President Donald Trump, tried to jump in too soon:

CARI CHAMPION: Free speech is something that has never really been free technically, but we still have the right. We still can say how we feel. We still can. It may cost us something. Not necessarily in that moment. Perhaps eventually. But the beauty of what I do as a journalist is that I speak from my heart, and I don’t ever have fear that what I’m saying will land me in jail, or perhaps be the end of my life. I do feel very sure that free speech is still, no matter how hard we have to fight for it here in America. And it’s something that’s, you know — no, no, no, no [CROSSTALK] Right there, right there. I know you mean to get away. I can’t even, I — friend, your friend. It’s called free speech. It’s my turn. Okay? You get a turn, too. We’re going around the table. He went, I went. Now it’s your turn to go. You get a turn, too. That’s free speech. But you wouldn’t even let me finish. ARTHUR AIDALA: Well, I. Mean, I did follow the lead. Well, no. Look, first of all, you stole my talking points that I sent in.

The panel then went on to discuss how the First Amendment protects individuals from being jailed by the government, and to rib Aidala for his American flag tie.

“Can we shame Arthur for his tie?” Phillip asked as the panel laughed.

Watch above via CNN.

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