Tucker Carlson is regularly the most-watched host in cable news. Even when he isn’t hosting his 8 p.m. show on Fox News, it can still beat the competition. Such was the case on Friday, when Lara Logan guest-hosted and drew the most viewers in prime time.

Logan — who took heat last week after once again falling for a hoax report — drew a sizable 2.51 million viewers overall on Friday night, as well as 398,000 in the demo. That was enough to beat out the competition: On CNN, Anderson Cooper drew just 648,000 total viewers and 143,000 in the demo, while at MSNBC Chris Hayes drew 1.27 million overall and 127,000 in the demo.

Logan was not the most-watched show in all of cable news, however. That distinction went to another Fox News show: The Five, which pulled in 2.93 million total viewers and 411,000 in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

842 NEW DAY:

310 MORNING JOE:

815 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

21 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1318 NEW DAY:

398 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

90 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1672 NEW DAY:

485 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1707 CNN NEWSROOM:

532 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

668 NATIONAL REPORT:

184 JAG:

104 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1566 CNN NEWSROOM:

646 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

629 — JAG:

108 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1512 AT THIS HOUR:

643 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

504 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

116 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1633 INSIDE POLITICS:

738 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

512 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

175 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

209 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1419 CNN NEWSROOM:

627 MTP DAILY:

598 TROOPATHON 2021:

131 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

244 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1385 CNN NEWSROOM:

673 KATY TUR REPORTS:

649 AMERICAN AGENDA:

153 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

250 3p STORY, THE:

1432 CNN NEWSROOM:

642 AYMAN MOHYELDIN REPORTS:

674 — BLUE BLOODS:

193 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1296 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

637 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1122 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

238 BLUE BLOODS:

285 5p FIVE, THE:

2938 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

659 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

269 BLUE BLOODS:

289 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2096 SITUATION ROOM:

589 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1178 SPICER & CO:

237 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

87 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

1829 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

672 REIDOUT:

1153 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

295 DONLON REPORT, THE:

48 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2516 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

648 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1273 STINCHFIELD:

196 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

22 9p HANNITY:

2344 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

697 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2100 9/11: THE DAY THAT SHOOK:

127 NEWSNATION PRIME:

20 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2153 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

635 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1075 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

104 BANFIELD:

13 11p GUTFELD!:

1993 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

483 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

777 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

120 DONLON REPORT, THE:

5

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

187 NEW DAY:

54 MORNING JOE:

92 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

2 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

256 NEW DAY:

61 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

7 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

266 NEW DAY:

95 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

213 CNN NEWSROOM:

112 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

87 NATIONAL REPORT:

36 JAG:

7 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

221 CNN NEWSROOM:

136 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

78 — JAG:

7 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

211 AT THIS HOUR:

135 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

67 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

10 12p OUTNUMBERED:

230 INSIDE POLITICS:

155 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

64 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

29 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

12 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

217 CNN NEWSROOM:

163 MTP DAILY:

79 TROOPATHON 2021:

37 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

22 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

202 CNN NEWSROOM:

143 KATY TUR REPORTS:

75 AMERICAN AGENDA:

16 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

20 3p STORY, THE:

216 CNN NEWSROOM:

132 AYMAN MOHYELDIN REPORTS:

68 — BLUE BLOODS:

16 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

207 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

136 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

95 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

22 BLUE BLOODS:

14 5p FIVE, THE:

411 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

131 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

32 BLUE BLOODS:

18 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

318 SITUATION ROOM:

145 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

128 SPICER & CO:

11 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

6 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

276 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

147 REIDOUT:

127 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

15 DONLON REPORT, THE:

4 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

398 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

143 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

127 STINCHFIELD:

22 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

4 9p HANNITY:

371 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

143 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

249 9/11: THE DAY THAT SHOOK:

19 NEWSNATION PRIME:

4 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

392 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

147 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

147 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

10 BANFIELD:

3 11p GUTFELD!:

403 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

148 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

83 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

9 DONLON REPORT, THE:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 557,000

Fox News: 1.6 million

MSNBC: 847,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 124,000

Fox News: 263,000

MSNBC: 101,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 660,000

Fox News: 2.33 million

MSNBC: 1.48 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 144,000

Fox News: 387,000

MSNBC: 174,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

