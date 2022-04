The return of Rachel Maddow to MSNBC demonstrated why her decision to stop hosting The Rachel Maddow Show five days a week will be such a headache for network executives: It paid off in the ratings as the show topped the 2 million total viewer mark.

Maddow had been on two-month-long hiatus and returned Monday to announce, beginning in May, that she will begin hosting her show weekly — every Monday.

Maddow’s 2.07 million total viewers put her ahead of several Fox News shows, but still behind Sean Hannity, her time slot competition at 9 p.m. Hannity brought in 2.73 million total viewers.

Maddow landed as the 7th most-watched show for the day, with Fox sweeping the top six.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1027 NEW DAY:

342 MORNING JOE:

741 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

22 ELEMENTARY:

21 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1373 NEW DAY:

446 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

94 MORNING IN AMERICA:

35 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1622 NEW DAY:

574 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1689 CNN NEWSROOM:

659 MORNING JOE:

873 NATIONAL REPORT:

157 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1640 CNN NEWSROOM:

681 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

614 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

68 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1745 AT THIS HOUR:

671 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

468 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

156 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1948 INSIDE POLITICS:

738 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

605 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

178 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

245 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1688 CNN NEWSROOM:

784 MTP DAILY:

629 — BLUE BLOODS:

166 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1595 CNN NEWSROOM:

737 KATY TUR REPORTS:

574 AMERICAN AGENDA:

173 BLUE BLOODS:

183 3p — CNN NEWSROOM:

737 — — BLUE BLOODS:

285 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1445 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

834 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1081 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

249 BLUE BLOODS:

316 5p FIVE, THE:

3412 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

820 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

205 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

170 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2566 SITUATION ROOM:

648 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1187 SPICER & CO:

287 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

75 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2806 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

634 REIDOUT:

1031 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

331 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

69 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3293 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

751 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1196 STINCHFIELD:

286 NEWSNATION PRIME:

57 9p HANNITY:

2726 CNN TONIGHT:

690 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2073 PRIME NEWS:

143 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

43 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2157 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

643 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1488 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

179 BANFIELD:

29 11p GUTFELD!:

1924 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

564 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

854 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

131 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

37

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

192 NEW DAY:

60 MORNING JOE:

80 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

0 ELEMENTARY:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

254 NEW DAY:

80 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

11 MORNING IN AMERICA:

7 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

262 NEW DAY:

125 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

291 CNN NEWSROOM:

135 MORNING JOE:

94 NATIONAL REPORT:

22 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

267 CNN NEWSROOM:

133 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

61 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

12 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

280 AT THIS HOUR:

150 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

52 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

16 12p OUTNUMBERED:

299 INSIDE POLITICS:

177 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

70 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

33 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

29 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

260 CNN NEWSROOM:

154 MTP DAILY:

84 — BLUE BLOODS:

23 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

226 CNN NEWSROOM:

156 KATY TUR REPORTS:

86 AMERICAN AGENDA:

35 BLUE BLOODS:

32 3p — CNN NEWSROOM:

135 — — BLUE BLOODS:

65 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

214 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

162 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

95 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

42 BLUE BLOODS:

76 5p FIVE, THE:

469 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

152 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

36 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

45 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

395 SITUATION ROOM:

130 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

97 SPICER & CO:

34 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

23 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

469 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

165 REIDOUT:

126 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

26 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

19 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

568 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

169 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

115 STINCHFIELD:

24 NEWSNATION PRIME:

20 9p HANNITY:

419 CNN TONIGHT:

189 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

258 PRIME NEWS:

14 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

9 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

357 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

205 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

137 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

23 BANFIELD:

3 11p GUTFELD!:

327 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

143 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

73 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

18 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

5

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 618,000

Fox: 1.83 million

MSNBC: 851,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 138,000

Fox News: 300,000

MSNBC: 90,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 649,000

Fox News: 2.73 million

MSNBC: 1.58 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 188,000

Fox News: 448,000

MSNBC: 170,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

