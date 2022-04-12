NYPD Calls Rolling Stone Report About Brooklyn Subway Shooting ‘Factually Inaccurate’

The New York Police Department called out Rolling Stone on Tuesday over what it called “factually inaccurate” reporting about the Brooklyn subway shooting earlier in the day.

At least 10 people were shot and 20 others were injured at the 36th Street Station on the Fourth Avenue line that serves the N, R, and D lines in the Sunset Park neighborhood. No one has died as a result of the shooting. Five are in critical but stable condition, according to the FDNY.

According to Rolling Stone, citing an NYPD source, “[p]olice error may have allowed the suspect in Tuesday morning’s Brooklyn subway shooting to escape.”

The NYPD disputed this.

“This statement is factually inaccurate. Speculation, especially in the middle of a crisis, is not helpful to our investigation, the victims, or the people of NYC. The victims on the train relied on the subway moving to the next stop to get to safety, and seek help,” tweeted the NYPD.

Rolling Stone editor-in-chief Noah Shachtman fired back.

“Which part of it is factually inaccurate? And I know this is a busy time, but if the DCPI’s office could return our reporters’ multiple calls, that would be great for everyone,” he tweeted.

He added, “Also, the first public notice of a subway shutdown was at 9:20 this morning. An MTA spokesperson claims not to have any information on whether the trains were shut down any earlier. Do you?”

