Fox News’ new 7 p.m. show, Jesse Watters Primetime, debuted big on Monday with 3.8 million total average viewers and 537,000 in the key 25-54 age demographic. That enough to land the new program, hosted by (you guessed it) Jesse Watters, second place in the ratings, just behind Fox’s top-rated The Five.

Watters’ debut was a boon for the network as it doubled the viewership versus the same day last year and led Fox’s prime time coverage.

The debut not only crushed its time slot competition, CNN’s Erin Burnett, who came in shy of 700,000 total viewers, and MSNBC’s Joy Reid, who raked in 1.2 million viewers, but it even beat ABC’s The Bachelor in terms of total viewers.

Watters also beat Tucker Carlson in total viewers, though Carlson won the demo.

CNN’s prime time 9 p.m. special Democracy in Peril, which is anchored this week by Jim Acosta, pulled in just 511,000 total average viewers on Monday night — a full 3.3 million fewer viewers than Watters.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

951 NEW DAY:

271 MORNING JOE:

767 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

12 ELEMENTARY:

36 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1372 NEW DAY:

350 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

71 MORNING IN AMERICA:

15 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1674 NEW DAY:

422 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1729 CNN NEWSROOM:

528 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

657 NATIONAL REPORT:

155 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1698 CNN NEWSROOM:

594 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

548 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

76 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1696 AT THIS HOUR:

550 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

470 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

105 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1929 INSIDE POLITICS:

645 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

629 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

171 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

182 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1717 CNN NEWSROOM:

614 MTP DAILY:

601 — BLUE BLOODS:

173 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1695 CNN NEWSROOM:

662 KATY TUR REPORTS:

622 AMERICAN AGENDA:

212 BLUE BLOODS:

248 3p STORY, THE:

1669 CNN NEWSROOM:

688 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

674 — BLUE BLOODS:

341 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1724 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

735 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1240 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

273 BLUE BLOODS:

448 5p FIVE, THE:

3862 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

667 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

249 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

182 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

3090 SITUATION ROOM:

614 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1249 SPICER & CO:

283 DONLON REPORT, THE:

92 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3803 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

697 REIDOUT:

1205 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

343 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

61 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3774 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

712 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1382 STINCHFIELD:

233 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

76 9p HANNITY:

2967 DEMOCRACY IN PERIL:

511 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2380 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

113 NEWSNATION PRIME:

82 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2230 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

516 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1442 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

166 BANFIELD:

62 11p GUTFELD!:

2004 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

348 11TH HOUR:

789 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

126 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

36

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

201 NEW DAY:

30 MORNING JOE:

81 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

2 ELEMENTARY:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

273 NEW DAY:

41 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

7 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

260 NEW DAY:

45 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

271 CNN NEWSROOM:

90 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

75 NATIONAL REPORT:

22 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

263 CNN NEWSROOM:

93 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

54 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

5 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

261 AT THIS HOUR:

91 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

46 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

24 12p OUTNUMBERED:

303 INSIDE POLITICS:

126 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

70 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

40 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

24 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

269 CNN NEWSROOM:

110 MTP DAILY:

72 — BLUE BLOODS:

27 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

276 CNN NEWSROOM:

135 KATY TUR REPORTS:

59 AMERICAN AGENDA:

55 BLUE BLOODS:

44 3p STORY, THE:

280 CNN NEWSROOM:

154 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

79 — BLUE BLOODS:

62 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

275 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

149 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

114 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

49 BLUE BLOODS:

72 5p FIVE, THE:

588 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

138 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

47 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

21 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

466 SITUATION ROOM:

119 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

136 SPICER & CO:

41 DONLON REPORT, THE:

7 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

537 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

131 REIDOUT:

165 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

57 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

6 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

636 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

127 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

188 STINCHFIELD:

49 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

12 9p HANNITY:

430 DEMOCRACY IN PERIL:

103 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

324 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

20 NEWSNATION PRIME:

23 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

353 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

133 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

160 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

38 BANFIELD:

5 11p GUTFELD!:

379 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

67 11TH HOUR:

113 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

27 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

5

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 511,000

Fox: 1.99 million

MSNBC: 895,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 96,000

Fox News: 327,000

MSNBC: 104,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 579,000

Fox News: 2.99 million

MSNBC: 1.73 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 121,000

Fox News: 473,000

MSNBC: 224,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com