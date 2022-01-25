S.O.B. Cool. Claptrapton. Spotify, Deals, Vax, & Young | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
Peter Doocy
President Joe Biden called Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” on Monday.
It went into the transcript verbatim, and it wasn’t a hot mic gaffe, says CNN’s Brian Stelter, who himself has a history on such commentary.
Right-leaning Twitter sounded off, calling it hypocrisy and comparing the reactions now with how the press reacted when Donald Trump clashed with reporters. The View‘s co-hosts didn’t love the comment, either.
CNN’s Jake Tapper defended Doocy to Jimmy Kimmel after the late night host asked if the Fox reporter really is a “dumb son of a bitch.”
Tapper said he doesn’t think “any president should be calling any journalist a dumb son of a bitch.”
“And to be fair to Peter Doocy, the question was fairly anodyne,” he added
Right after it happened, Doocy appeared on The Five, where they treated the moment with good humor and Doocy pretty hilariously noted that so far nobody had “fact-checked” the president’s characterization.
Speaking with Sean Hannity later, Doocy described how President Biden called him about it later.
“Did he apologize?” Hannity asked.
“He cleared the air,” Doocy replied. “And I appreciate it. We had a nice call.”
“Hannity laughed and said, “That’s not an answer. Did he apologize?”
“He said, ‘It’s nothing personal, pal.’ And I told him I appreciated him reaching out. Hey, Sean, the world is on the brink of like World War III right now, with all the stuff going on. I appreciate that the president took a couple minutes out as evening as he was still at the desk to give me a call and clear the air.”
“You know what, I don’t need anybody to apologize to me,” Doocy added. “He can call me whatever he wants as long as it gets him talking.”
Fox & Friends was happy with the president’s response to the sudden media firestorm, too. It all worked out pretty well, and Peter Doocy certainly handled it like a pro.
MEDIA LOSER:
Eric Clapton
It’s no secret that Eric Clapton is a staunch vaccine critic, but he’s taken his skepticism a couple of steps further.
In a recent interview on The Real Music Observer channel on YouTube, Clapton claimed that he has faced criticism for his take on the vaccine due to “mass formation hypnosis.”
The bizarre conspiracy theory, previously floated by Dr. Robert Malone on The Joe Rogan Experience, suggests that millions of people trust the vaccine due to mass hypnosis.
During Clapton’s appearance on The Real Music Observer, interviewer David Spuria questions how the guitarist received such widespread criticism for sharing his experience with the vaccine.
After receiving the jab, Clapton penned a letter detailing his “disastrous” reactions to the vaccine — blaming what he called the “propaganda” that promoted the vaccine’s safety.
The rock star has also dropped an anti-vaccine and an anti-lockdown song, which features Van Morrison, sharing that his friends and family were worried about him prior to their release.
“So I thought, why are they? What’s going on here?” he said. “There seemed to be some sort of – I didn’t get the memo, whatever the memo was, it hadn’t reached me. Then I realized there really was a memo – a guy, Mattias Desmet has talked about it. It’s great, you know, the theory of mass formation hypnosis.”
“And I could see it, once I kind of started to look for it. I saw it everywhere,” he added. “And then I remembered seeing little things on YouTube, which were like subliminal advertising, It’s been going on for a long time – that thing of ‘you will own nothing and you will be happy. And I thought, ‘What’s that mean?’ And bit by bit, I put a rough kind of jigsaw puzzle together. And that made me even more resolute.”
While Clapton suggested that YouTube has been hypnotizing its viewers through subliminal advertising, he did not address the irony of making such a claim in an interview being uploaded to that very platform.
