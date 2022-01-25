S.O.B. Cool. Claptrapton. Spotify, Deals, Vax, & Young | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Peter Doocy

President Joe Biden called Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” on Monday.

It went into the transcript verbatim, and it wasn’t a hot mic gaffe, says CNN’s Brian Stelter, who himself has a history on such commentary.

Right-leaning Twitter sounded off, calling it hypocrisy and comparing the reactions now with how the press reacted when Donald Trump clashed with reporters. The View‘s co-hosts didn’t love the comment, either.

CNN’s Jake Tapper defended Doocy to Jimmy Kimmel after the late night host asked if the Fox reporter really is a “dumb son of a bitch.”

Tapper said he doesn’t think “any president should be calling any journalist a dumb son of a bitch.”

“And to be fair to Peter Doocy, the question was fairly anodyne,” he added

Right after it happened, Doocy appeared on The Five, where they treated the moment with good humor and Doocy pretty hilariously noted that so far nobody had “fact-checked” the president’s characterization.

Speaking with Sean Hannity later, Doocy described how President Biden called him about it later.

“Did he apologize?” Hannity asked.

“He cleared the air,” Doocy replied. “And I appreciate it. We had a nice call.”

“Hannity laughed and said, “That’s not an answer. Did he apologize?”

“He said, ‘It’s nothing personal, pal.’ And I told him I appreciated him reaching out. Hey, Sean, the world is on the brink of like World War III right now, with all the stuff going on. I appreciate that the president took a couple minutes out as evening as he was still at the desk to give me a call and clear the air.”

“You know what, I don’t need anybody to apologize to me,” Doocy added. “He can call me whatever he wants as long as it gets him talking.”

Fox & Friends was happy with the president’s response to the sudden media firestorm, too. It all worked out pretty well, and Peter Doocy certainly handled it like a pro.