Fox News has spent the last several quarters comfortably dominating the ratings charts. But occasionally, a host from CNN or MSNBC breaks through to win their hour — usually with the help of some major news event.

Nicolle Wallace, host of MSNBC’s Deadline: White House, pulled that feat off without an assist from breaking news on Monday.

Wallace, whose show opened with a preview of Tuesday’s hearing from the Jan. 6 House select committee, averaged 1.38 million viewers across two hours.

That was enough to beat Neil Cavuto, whose 4 p.m. Fox News show Your World pulled in 1.35 million viewers.

Cavuto still bested Wallace in the key 25-54 age demographic, however, drawing 224,000 to her 126,000.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1020 NEW DAY:

369 MORNING JOE:

864 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

16 EARLY MORNING:

18 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1283 NEW DAY:

388 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

91 MORNING IN AMERICA:

41 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1583 NEW DAY:

430 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1553 CNN NEWSROOM:

544 MORNING JOE:

995 NATIONAL REPORT:

108 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1515 CNN NEWSROOM:

576 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

660 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

93 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1660 AT THIS HOUR:

578 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

613 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

162 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1702 INSIDE POLITICS:

654 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

694 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

123 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

216 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1476 CNN NEWSROOM:

643 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

727 — BLUE BLOODS:

153 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1371 CNN NEWSROOM:

685 KATY TUR REPORTS:

682 AMERICAN AGENDA:

130 BLUE BLOODS:

256 3p STORY, THE:

1336 CNN NEWSROOM:

679 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

740 — BLUE BLOODS:

259 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1357 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

676 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1388 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

190 BLUE BLOODS:

336 5p FIVE, THE:

3220 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

639 — SPICER & CO:

167 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

168 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2305 SITUATION ROOM:

670 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1408 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

158 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

70 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2903 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

773 REIDOUT:

1229 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

184 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

38 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3312 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

768 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1502 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

174 NEWSNATION PRIME:

37 9p HANNITY:

2584 CNN TONIGHT:

622 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2395 PRIME NEWS:

102 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

59 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2193 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

547 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1697 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

198 BANFIELD:

37 11p GUTFELD!:

1913 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

476 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1076 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

125 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

22

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

134 NEW DAY:

71 MORNING JOE:

78 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

8 EARLY MORNING:

4 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

184 NEW DAY:

108 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

15 MORNING IN AMERICA:

10 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

211 NEW DAY:

118 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

212 CNN NEWSROOM:

118 MORNING JOE:

99 NATIONAL REPORT:

18 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

218 CNN NEWSROOM:

133 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

49 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

7 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

293 AT THIS HOUR:

130 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

57 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

15 12p OUTNUMBERED:

278 INSIDE POLITICS:

149 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

66 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

20 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

23 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

257 CNN NEWSROOM:

131 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

71 — BLUE BLOODS:

11 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

223 CNN NEWSROOM:

110 KATY TUR REPORTS:

61 AMERICAN AGENDA:

30 BLUE BLOODS:

18 3p STORY, THE:

224 CNN NEWSROOM:

114 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

66 — BLUE BLOODS:

19 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

224 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

111 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

126 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

26 BLUE BLOODS:

25 5p FIVE, THE:

436 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

175 — SPICER & CO:

27 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

14 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

362 SITUATION ROOM:

170 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

128 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

26 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

8 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

383 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

176 REIDOUT:

118 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

30 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

12 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

523 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

179 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

147 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

22 NEWSNATION PRIME:

3 9p HANNITY:

334 CNN TONIGHT:

149 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

248 PRIME NEWS:

7 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

1 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

271 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

117 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

155 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

13 BANFIELD:

1 11p GUTFELD!:

290 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

88 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

103 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

15 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

2

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 554,000

Fox News: 1.73 million

MSNBC: 1.02 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 120,000

Fox News: 261,000

MSNBC: 99,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 645,000

Fox News: 2.69 million

MSNBC: 1.86 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 148,000

Fox News: 376,000

MSNBC: 183,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com